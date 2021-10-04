Advances in Surgical Techniques in the Management of Urological and Kidney Cancers in India, Health News, ET HealthWorld





Dr. Prasant M Kurkarni

Robot technology has revolutionized surgical treatment in India over the last decade. The widespread use of robotic technology in urology and urology oncology has fundamentally changed the way urologists tackle diseases and malignancies within 10 years. The growth of this technology in urology has been supported by the short-term benefits of robot-assisted minimally invasive surgery (eg, reduced blood loss, improved recovery, and ergonomic appeal). Identifying the most important metastatic surgical treatment process for each robotic case of urological oncology (eg, prostatectomy, cystectomy, partial nephrectomy) is the surgical treatment in urology and urological cancer treatment. It is a decisive step to improve the quality of. The long-term benefits of its use in urology are evolving.

Urology has always been at the forefront of innovation and research as a specialty. As a result, new technologies were quickly adopted and often improved to improve patient outcomes.

Robotic surgery has revolutionized the surgical treatment of urinary cancer, and most surgeons, especially urologists, will agree that the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages. Robotics has allowed surgeons to work in a very compact space with a wider range of motion. In addition, robotic technology has made it easier and more accurate for laparoscopic urologists to perform minimally invasive surgery, making it more widely and quickly adopted by surgeons. As a result, hospitals with state-of-the-art surgical techniques and skilled surgical teams that can possibly bring better results to patients tend to be preferred.

Robot-assisted surgery using the Intuitives surgical system has provided surgeons with new features that can be applied to a variety of complex and difficult urinary oncology surgeries. For example, during radical prostatectomy, robot-assisted surgery may help surgeons operate in tight, constricted areas such as the male pelvis. In addition, when performing partial nephrectomy for kidney cancer, the surgeon may have to sacrifice most of the normal kidney when using traditional methods such as laparoscopic surgery. For renal malignancies less than 4 cm in diameter, partial nephrectomy is the standard treatment. However, there is still debate about the appropriate surgical approach, especially when considering minimally invasive surgery such as laparoscopy or robot-assisted surgery. Both LPN (laparoscopic partial nephrectomy) and RPN (robot-assisted partial nephrectomy) can provide the same level of care as open nephrectomy while using a less disturbing approach for surgeons. Developed a promising procedure to make.

Robot-assisted surgery allows the surgeon to cut only the affected area of ​​the organ, which may help maintain maximum function. In addition, advanced technologies such as Firefly can help identify the edges of the tumor more accurately. Proper residual renal function after removal of kidney cancer is one of the most important factors in ensuring good quality of life after surgery. This concept of nephron-sparing surgery is the basis for patients with diabetes, hypertension, and impaired renal function diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Robotic partial nephrectomy (RPN) is gaining increasing attention as a nephron-conserving surgery in the treatment of patients with localized renal tumors. Compared to open or laparoscopic surgery, RPN has a shorter learning curve and offers the benefits of minimally invasive surgery. In addition, robotic surgery promotes innovation, including shortening warm ischemic time, provides a minimally invasive alternative to patients with complex tumors, and more importantly, the kidney among local urologists. Promoted the spread of partial resection surgery. This may reduce the need for dialysis in the long run and may help people lead longer and healthier lives. However, since the first planned partial nephrectomy was completed in 1887, it has taken more than a century to become a recommended practice for small renal tumors and become important in the effective management of small renal masses. ..

Robotic partial nephrectomy is safe and feasible for certain patients with complex renal tumors, including hilar, endophyte, and multiple tumors. In addition, robotic assistance may facilitate a minimally invasive nephron-sparing approach for selected patients with complex renal tumors that may require open surgery or total nephrectomy. It should also be noted that studies have shown that robot-assisted surgery has significantly shorter pain scores and surgery time compared to traditional surgical approaches such as laparotomy and laparoscopic surgery. I have.

Robotic partial nephrectomy and / or total nephrectomy using the da Vinci surgical system significantly reduces surgery time, blood loss, reduced margin positive rate, and length of hospital stay compared to traditional open access. It will be shortened. Because the kidneys are behind the abdominal cavity of the retroperitoneal space, some highly specialized and trained robotics engineers can provide retroperitoneal robotic access. This approach provides a safer and more direct route. In addition, robotic and laparoscopic techniques are standard methods, so nephrectomy with a partial rib incision is no longer necessary.

Robotic assistance in urology has become the standard approach for most urological oncology treatments in recent years. This innovative approach, which has already changed the operating room, still has a lot of potential for expansion. The additional capabilities that technology provides to surgeons, and the resulting exceptional clinical outcomes, will continue to have a lasting positive impact on the therapeutic field, with more emphasis on training as awareness and adoption progress. Robotic surgery has the potential to become the primary method of all surgery and will impact the future of medical care in India.

Dr. Prashanth M Kulkarni, Consultant Urologist, Narayana Health, Bangalore

(Disclaimer: The expressed views are for the author only and ETHealthworld.com does not necessarily subscribe to them. ETHealthworld.com may directly or indirectly cause any damage to a person / organization. We are not responsible for this.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://health.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/advancement-in-surgical-technology-in-the-management-of-urinary-and-kidney-cancers-in-india/86607444 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos