With the latest Android Auto update, CarPlay looks ridiculous





And undoubtedly, this was true at so many levels. In particular, all Android Auto updates were more or less Russian roulette. Some have made significant improvements, while others struggled with small things like playing music or using voice commands to set new destinations on Google Maps.

But times have changed, and not only is CarPlay less reliable than Android Auto, but Google’s applications are improving at an amazing pace.

In other words, Google has turned Android Auto into a preferred choice for more drivers. Also, although there is no data on CarPlay adoption, the investments made by mountainview-based search giants at the forefront of the car experience are clearly paying off. ..

Google itself claims that there are over 100 million cars using Android Auto wirelessly, and that number is only relevant to cars with such features from the factory. In fact, many aftermarket head unit upgrades also support wireless connectivity, so the actual numbers are much higher.

However, very recently, Google has created a very good example of using Android Auto, using only new features, all developed based on user feedback.

One of them is dual SIM support. This means that users will be able to quickly select the SIM to use when making a call from Android Auto. This has long been one of the most important feature requests, and it’s clear that Google received the message and responded in the best possible way.

At the same time, Google is also working on improving many other Android Autos. This includes a new Notification Center, added settings to allow users to configure apps to run at startup, and games that make short stops such as waits much more convenient. I will pick up the children from school.

Obviously, Android Auto is evolving, but the bad news for Apple users is that CarPlay isn’t always going in the right direction.

The debut of iOS 15 has caused a great deal of trouble for many CarPlay users, as the app crashes when trying to play music. Some people complain about connectivity issues that occur after installing the latest updates, regardless of iPhone model.

So CarPlay is now the old Android Auto, but this isn’t working. In addition, Android Auto is becoming more sophisticated, and all these updates show that Google is even more enthusiastic about the recent car experience.

CarPlay, on the other hand, hasn’t improved much, and iOS 15 hasn’t brought any significant benefits in this regard. There is only one notable change in iOS 15 for CarPlay users. That is, 3D navigation bundled with Apple Maps, but this feature is currently only available to iPhone users.

So, after all, Android Auto looks like it’s heading in the right direction. This is good news for the ever-growing community that has even asked Google for basic improvements.

In the long run, the battle between Android Auto and CarPlay is clearly noteworthy, and iPhone makers are hoping to decide to focus more on the car experience, especially as they are working on their own EVs. increase.

However, for now, Google is sick of this unexpected Android Auto overhaul.

