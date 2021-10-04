Google Pixel 6 Pro — How to beat the iPhone 13 Pro Max:





The Google Pixel 6 Pro looks very promising, based on what Google has shared so far and all the rumors and leaks. However, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has raised the bar considerably. In fact, it’s so expensive that it’s now the best phone overall.

So how can the Pixel 6 Pro overtake Apple? Well, it looks like it shares at least some of the same specs and features, including a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display and a telephoto camera. But the Pixel 6 Pro promises more than that, and could be the best Android phone challenger to Apple’s throne.

Here’s how the Pixel 6 Pro can overtake the iPhone 13 Pro Max:

Tensor tip

(Image credit: Google)

This is how Google tries to beat Apple in its own game. The new Tensor SoC is a direct competitor to Apple’s A15 Bionic and expects to deliver fast performance on Android 12 based on the leaked Pixel 6 benchmark, but it’s not even close to the big picture.

Google has designed Tensor to give users a new experience that wasn’t possible with the Snapdragon Qualcomm chip.For example, a tensor processing unit can reduce blurring of a toddler’s face in an image.

Tensor should also help enhance everything from voice recognition (which may orbit around Siri) and translation to video processing in sunsets and other difficult lighting conditions.

Better camera

(Image credit: Future / TechRadar)

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has three cameras, and the rumored specs are a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra wide shooter. This is compared to Apple’s 12MP lens trio on the back of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Of course, the solution is only part of the story. And Apple is now at the top of our list of best camera phones due to its photo processing capabilities. Apple also won the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S21 Ultra showdown. However, Google is known for its calculated photo chops and is expected to make significant improvements to the Pixel 6 Pro line.

Finally, we expect the Pixel 6 Pro to have a stronger zoom than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s 3x optical zoom.

Faster charging

iPhone 13 Pro Max can get up to 50% battery capacity in 30 minutes using Apple’s 20W USB-C charger. It can also be 100% faster with a 30W charger, such as the one that ships with your MacBook Air.

However, the Pixel 6 Pro is designed to provide even faster charging up to 33W. The previous Pixel 5 was the largest at just 18W. You need to see how this translates into charging speed.

In addition, the Pixel 6 line is reported to offer faster 23 watt wireless charging compared to Apple’s MagSafe technology 15W.

Larger battery

(Image credit: Google)

According to the leaked spec, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 4,352mAh battery (based on disassembly). Still, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has an incredible 12 hours 16 minutes battery test for web surfing and is on the best list of phone battery life.

In order for Google to outperform Apple in battery life, the Pixel 6 Pro needs to provide an efficient display and take full advantage of the Tesnor chip, which works with Android 12.

Sleeker design and fingerprint ID

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is attractive, but even heavier than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. And not everyone is a fan of flat edges. The flat edge can bite into your hand when you hold the phone. In addition, the notch on this phone is 20% smaller than its predecessor, but it’s still a bit painful.

There are small punch holes at the top of the Google Pixel 6 Pro display to give you more space. In addition, the Pixel 6 Pro is designed to provide an in-screen fingerprint reader. This is what the iPhone 13 Pro Max is looking for. It’s annoying to have to unlock your iPhone with a PIN code all the time while wearing the mask.

