Chrome Google Photo Module Continues Integrated Push





Google seems to be turning its web browser into a portal to other products and services. It’s still unclear if the campaign will upset competitors and regulators, but Google doesn’t seem to stop it. Most of these new and upcoming features will revolve around search results and new tab pages. The latter gets a new module that displays Google Photos, given opening a new browser tab.

Browsers have definitely come a long way, not only in terms of functionality but also in terms of user interface. The tabbed UI is no longer limited to one page per window, opening the door to more experiences. Some of them are controversial. The new tab page goes beyond just a blank canvas to become a kind of staging ground for links to websites, other services, and even ads.

Chrome’s new tab page has quite a few “modules”, almost all of which are associated with Google products. The most notable is Discover. It displays potentially interesting articles based on search and settings (as Google knows). Google has recently been seen integrating Google Drive into its section as well.

According to Chrome Story, a recent participant on this page is Google Photos, Memories, a section of Google’s cloud photo services that matches and organizes photos by event or date. Once enabled by the user, new memory will be visible when it appears, eliminating the need to regularly check Google Photos or wait for notifications. Similar to Google Drive integration, this feature is hidden under the flag of the canary version of Chrome.

This feature could probably be a huge benefit for heavy Google Photos users who are already using Chrome. It is conveniently placed on the page that is most likely to be displayed whenever you use Chrome. That said, it also shows Google’s intention to make the browser a gateway to the service, despite regulators and rivals trying to separate Chrome from other Google lands.

