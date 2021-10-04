2021 Chromecast Setup Guide [With or Without Google TV]





The idea of ​​setting up any new device can be a bit scary — we understand it. But with Google Chromecast, you don’t have to worry. The Chromecast setup process has been streamlined to be as simple and hassle-free as possible.

Important point: Chromecast setup is designed to be quick and easy, regardless of the device you’re using. Make sure you have everything you need in advance and the setup will be completed in less than 10 minutes. The Google Home app guides you through the entire setup process so you don’t have to worry about mistakes. Chromecast 3rd generation has a guest mode that other users can use without connecting to Wi-Fi. Chromecast with Google TV does not have guest mode.

Read on to find out how to set up your Chromecast in less than 10 minutes and troubleshooting tips.

How do I connect my Chromecast to WiFi?

When you run the setup process on your mobile phone or TV, you will be prompted to connect to a WiFi network. Enter your password when prompted and continue following the instructions. Family and friends can use guest mode on 3rd generation Chromecasts without having to enter a WiFi password.

Why doesn’t Chromecast work?

There may be a problem for several reasons. Make sure the connection isn’t loose, close the Google Home app, turn off your TV, take a deep breath and restart everything. If it’s more serious, you may need to contact Google Support from the troubleshooting page for the issue.

Chromecast setup: what you need

Let’s start with the very basics and talk about everything you need to set up a Chromecast (3rd generation or Chromecast with Google TV).

Chromecast device (Chromecast 3rd generation or Chromecast with Google TV) 5GHz (Android) WiFi 802.11 b / g / n / ac 2.4 / 5GHz network support smartphone or tablet for Chromecast 3rd generation (iPhone / iPad) WiFi802.11 b / g / n / ac 5 GHz network for Chromecast Ultra (iPhone / iPad) Google Home App (latest version) Google Account TV with HDMI port Chromecast Ultra or 4K if you are using Chromecast with Google TVA Compatible TV A Secure WiFi Network Location Service and Bluetooth enabled Recommended: WiFi password (to prevent tampering later if you’re in a messy location on your router)

If you’re using Chromecast on Google TV, you can use the voice remote to complete the setup, but the Google Support Center recommends using your mobile device with the Google Home app. I also mentioned that you can use Ethernet adapters, but today I was planning to focus on setup using WiFi. For Chromecast with Google TV, the device must also support 5GHz networks.

Step-by-step: How to set up your Chromecast device

Practice casting for the first time, starting with how to set up a classic Chromecast (3rd generation).

Connect your Chromecast to your TV’s HDMI port

Connect your Chromecast to the included USB cable. Connect the USB cable to the USB port on the adapter, then connect the adapter to a power outlet. Connect your Chromecast to your TV’s HDMI port. Finally, turn on the TV.

Download the Google Home app

Make sure your TV is tuned to the correct HDMI settings (HDMI 1, HDMI 2, etc.). On the Chromecast welcome screen, you will be prompted to download Google Home from the app store (iOS) or Google Play store (Android).

Follow the instructions on Google Nest

The Google Home app will automatically guide you through the entire setup. If you have problems, click the + sign in the upper left corner of the app and[デバイスのセットアップ]Choose.

Casting practice

At the end of the setup, the Google Home app gives you the option to practice casting from your device. Choose a clip and experience the glory of Chromecast for the first time!

How to set up Chromecast on Google TV

The process of setting up Chromecast with Google TV is very similar to the steps above, but with some additional steps and prompts, such as:

Pair the remote control

Normally, the remote control will be paired automatically, but if it is not paired, on the TV screen[戻る]With a button[ホーム]You will be prompted to hold down the button.

Set the remote control to control the TV

Again, the remote may be configured automatically, otherwise it gives you the option to set up the remote near the end of the process. However, you can choose to come back later.

Another small difference is that you will be asked to allow camera access to scan the QR code on your TV. Alternatively, you can enter the screen code into the smartphone app, similar to the 3rd generation Chromecast. You can also select the apps to install.

How to connect Chromecast to WiFi

One of the first steps to guide you through the Google Chromecast setup procedure is to enter your WiFi password.

Make sure WiFi is turned on in your phone settings. When prompted by Google Home, select your WiFi network from the list and make sure you’re on the same network that your phone is connected to. Enter your WiFi password.

Chromecast: Connect to your smartphone

Once setup is complete, your Chromecast will connect to your smartphone. However, guest mode is available on Chromecast 3rd generation, so it’s available to friends and family. You don’t need to share your WiFi password with others to do this. Unfortunately, Chromecast with Google TV doesn’t support guest mode.

Chromecast setup: PC and Mac

Chromecast doesn’t support laptop setup, but you can cast it on Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS. To do this, you need to make sure that the Google Chrome browser is downloaded. The Google Support Center shares detailed instructions for casting different types of content from your laptop to your TV.

Chromecast setup issues

The Google Chromecast setup process is designed to make your life as easy as possible, but it can still cause problems from time to time.

Here are some of the most common setup issues:

Chromecast can’t connect to WiFi network Google Home app can’t show Chromecast device Can’t cast from PC / laptop app Can’t cast to TV Google Home app can’t be downloaded Chromecast can’t connect to Ethernet TV screen Welcome page not displayed Google TV remote Chromecast doesn’t work on

Sometimes there are simple fixes. You can easily perform operations such as updating the Google Home app, checking the WiFi network, and checking that Chromecast is connected properly. If that doesn’t work, try the Google Support Center Problem Troubleshooting page, contact us, or contact the help community on the same page.

Final idea: Set up Google Chromecast

The Google Chromecast setup process is very easy and anyone can do it, no matter which Chromecast device you choose. The steps in the Google Home app are very simple, and if you have an internet connection, a TV with an HDMI port, and a smartphone / tablet, everything should be fine.

We hope this guide will give you a little more confidence in setting up your Chromecast. How was your Chromecast setup experience? How does it compare to the setup of other streaming devices such as Roku and Firestick? Feel free to share your experience in the comments, and as always, thank you for reading!

