Clearco commits A $ 100 million and adds former Google executive as part of Australia’s expansion





Clearco has officially expanded to Australia, the fourth international market to date, as Toronto-based start-ups turn to the Asia-Pacific region.

As part of that expansion, FinTech has pledged to invest up to A $ 100 million (C $ 92 million) in Australia’s e-commerce, mobile apps and SaaS businesses. To lead these efforts, Clearco has hired Dan Peters, a former Google director and co-founder of Limepay, as managing director of its Australian operations.

[Australia has] Michele Romanou said he had a great e-commerce environment that we believe is underfunded.

The move to Australia is a strategic step forward to the Asia Pacific region and Clearco considers it an important part of its broader international expansion strategy. In an interview, Clearco co-founder and president Michele Romanow cited the power and recent growth of Australia’s startup ecosystem and e-commerce sector as factors in deciding to move into Australia.

Romanou told BetaKit. First of all, Australia has experienced an incredible moment between funding a large amount of startup ecosystem and the success of incredibly successful companies like Afterpay and Canva. I am. And they had a great e-commerce environment that we believe is largely underfunded.

Founded in 2015, Clearco offers a range of performance finance products designed to help founders retain ownership of their businesses while helping e-commerce, mobile apps and SaaS companies grow. To date, Clearco has invested more than US $ 2.5 billion worldwide in more than 5,500 startups on three continents.

The company also offers non-capitalized products such as partnership recommendations, valuations and takeover discovery tools, as part of a trans-capital push to provide full-stack founder support.

2021 was a busy year for Clearco. In April, the startup changed its brand name from Clearbanc and secured $ 100 million in equity financing as part of the Series C round. This earned the company a unicorn status with a valuation of nearly $ 2 billion.

In June, Clearco partnered with Caravan to launch a new US $ 50 million fund to fund celebrity-backed businesses. In July, less than three months after completing the Series C round, Clearco secured $ 215 million in equity funding led by SoftBank to support its goal of becoming a global company.

Clearco currently operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia and plans to expand to other European markets by the end of the year. Clearco added Ruma Bose as Chief Growth Officer in June, leading its international growth strategy, including its expansion into the Asia Pacific region.

One of the reasons Australia’s e-commerce companies are so successful, according to Romanou, is their proximity to Asia and the supply chain. We are very pleased to be able to support the brand’s group, gain a little more understanding of the region and from there how to continue to expand in Asia.

According to The Logic, Clearco’s list of markets includes Singapore and Germany. Recent job listings reviewed by BetaKit show that Clearco is currently opening up six Israeli-based engineering roles, and that relocation to Israel may also be on the startup horizon. Suggests.

According to Romanou, this year was a crazy year of expansion and currently has more than 500 employees. We are very excited to expand around the world and support all these new founders.

So far, the company is trying to expand its presence in Australia. Australia features a highly successful startup ecosystem in recent months, including Surry Hills-based Canva and Melbourne-based Afterpay. In early August, American FinTech giant Square announced plans to buy a Melbourne-based purchase now and later pay Afterpay for US $ 29 billion in all-stock transactions. In early September, visual design software provider Canva received $ 200 million in new funding at a $ 40 billion valuation.

Peters brings nearly 20 years of technical experience to Clearco. During his early career, he co-founded Cleardocs, a legal technology solution sold to Thomson Reuters in 2011. Peters previously played a variety of Google roles, including director of strategic partnerships, director of retail, and director of technology. And responsible for sales of telephone companies and business development in Australia and New Zealand.

Clearco is a former founder of payment fintech leaders and a longtime senior executive at Google since the early days of the Australian market, as it is a highly innovative and disruptive alternative to founder funding. I think my background means I’m fine. Peters, who was set up to launch the brand here, told BetaKit.

In 2020, Peters co-founded the Australian payments platform Limepay and was Chief Revenue Officer until he left Limepay for private reasons in May of this year. Clearco has asked Peters to build a team of 20 in Australia by the end of this year.

Dan Peters is an entrepreneur and founder, and we believe that it is very important to understand the founders and entrepreneurs, Romanou said.

Clearco has already begun investing in Australian software and e-commerce companies, supporting Zookal, an edtech platform, Beard Market, the grooming and hair care market, Vegan Grocery Store, and swimwear startup Jolyn.

Feature images provided by Clearco

