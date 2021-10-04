Facebook is worse than Google, other platforms about false alarms, hatred, whistleblowers say





Frances Haugen said he was hired to work for Facebook in 2019, just before the highly controversial presidential election and the unforgettable year of 2020. The social media giant that hired her has become one of the top platforms for division, hatred, and misinformation. , She said as the final whistle blower.

In her time, it wasn’t just presidential elections. There was a global epidemic, a move to reform social justice, the death of George Floyd, sports schools, business, postponement of life, and a riot in the Capitol trying to overturn the 2020 elections.

Haugen, who previously worked for Google and Pinterest, said he was hired to deal with false information spreading on Facebook. She appeared in 60 minutes to discuss some issues.

“What I’ve seen many times on Facebook is that there was a conflict of interest between what’s good for the general public and what’s good for Facebook, and Facebook makes more money, and so on. Many times I chose to optimize for profit. “Hogen said at the show.

According to the report, Haugen shared a large amount of documents with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and The Wall Street Journal. Not only do you send emails here and there, you don’t just slip the lips of the water cooler.

“I’ve seen a lot of social networks, and it was pretty bad on Facebook than anything I’ve seen before,” Haugen said on Sunday night. “At some point in 2021, I realized that I had to do this in a systematic way. I would have to get out enough. [documents] No one can doubt that this is the real thing. “

The smartphone screen will display the Facebook logo in the background of the Facebook website in Arlington, Virginia, April 7, 2021.Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP via Getty Images

Haugen said Facebook had abolished the team of civil integrity after the 2020 presidential election was completed. She believed that the dissolution of the company’s “honest team” opened the door for Facebook to be used as the stage for a riot on the Capitol on January 6.

“They basically said,’Oh, I succeeded in the election. There was no riot. Now I can get rid of the integrity of the citizens,'” Hogen said. “Fast-forwarding a few months, we rioted. It was a moment I liked when they removed the integrity of the public, so that Facebook wouldn’t be in danger.”

Facebook spokesman Lena Pietsch told CNN Business on Sunday that the app was more effective and less harmful than people thought it would be. Pietch said eliminating false information remains a top priority.

“Our team needs to balance the ability of billions of people to express themselves openly every day with the need to keep our platform safe and positive. “Pietsch said. “We continue to make significant improvements to combat the spread of false information and harmful content. It is not true to encourage bad content and suggest doing nothing.”

A Facebook representative said on Sunday that the study would not only be shared internally, but would be viewed by a third party for further discussion.

“We are doing a huge amount of research and sharing it with outside researchers as much as possible, but we work with other scholars to do peer-reviewed exercises and write papers in-house. Remember that there is a difference. It will trigger internal discussions and provide information. “

When interviewing whistleblowers on television on Sunday night, Haugen said Facebook was ultimately talking about the dollar and causing emotions.

“One of the consequences of how Facebook chose that content today is to optimize the content for engagement and response, but according to our own research, we dislike it, split content, and bipolar. Optimized content is easier. It inspires people to get angry more than any other emotion. ” “If we change the algorithm more safely, people will spend less time on the site, click less ads, and make less money,” Haugen said.

