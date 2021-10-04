RealReal’s next upcycling collection will be designed at Glossy, a new innovation lab.





RealReals’ first iteration of the reseller, ReCollection 01, a collection of upcycled garments, was created with the help of a third party to minimize repairs and changes to damaged products donated by the brand. rice field. However, in the second iteration of the ReCollection, which will begin this holiday season, the company will design and release the collection in-house.

The second collection, made from scrap and materials upcycled from damaged products captured by The Real Real, is now designed under the jurisdiction of the newly established Innovation Lab of a company called Circular ReSource Lab. The works are more radically transformed compared to those used in the first collection and there is no indication of which brand or product was used to create them.

According to Allison Sommers, Head of Strategic Initiatives for RealReal, the lab is working on multiple projects at the same time, but the first focus is on building RealReals’ in-house design capabilities.

The point of ReSource Lab is to test and learn to make sure you are investing in areas where you can move the needle environmentally, Sommers said. While it makes sense to work with external partners in the first collection, we have decided to make better use of our resources so we can increase our investment in these collections.

Sommers said the lab will focus on three pillars: rethinking, resurrection and resale. If you rethink it, like in future collections, you’ll find that RealReal creates more original pieces from scraps and components of damaged merchandise. Resurrection is the introduction of repairs or changes to the service slate. Finally, resale allows the lab to execute transactions and look for new ways to reinvent the commerce side of the business.

According to Sommers, the lab, which was officially set up in-house in April, shortly after the first ReCollection, required minimal recruitment. Less than 12 people were hired as lab staff, and the rest were drawn from the in-house technical and design teams.

According to Sommers, circularity is a big selling point for RealReals customers. In a RealReal audience survey, 40% of shippers and 43% of buyers say that environmental impact is one of the most important motivations for using resale.

From 2019 to 2021, sustainability and environmental motivation have maximized customer determinants, Sommers said. Value and brand selection are clearly important, but increasingly cyclical is a major selling point for us.

Brands like Madewell and Adidas all introduced new cyclical initiatives last year to find ways to take old and damaged products and remake them into new resaleable ones. Car rental company Nuuly announced a similar upcycling concept in April called Re_Nuuly. This is a new style of old and damaged product. In addition to appealing to the conscious consumer desire for circularity, these initiatives provide brands with an additional source of revenue to maximize the use of products that would otherwise go to landfills. You can also.

Sky Pollard, product manager at Nuulys, set aside the damaged style and began putting it in buckets of denim, white stuff, and small but irremovable stains. We still didn’t know exactly what we were trying to do, but we wanted to make something out of our clothes and give them a second life.

For RealReal, which had its highest total commercial value of $ 350 million in the second quarter of 2021, ReCollection 02 is the first step towards having more options on how to divert old clothes to new sales. Will be.

Items that can have Second Life should have Second Life, Somers said. We want to have a place on our site for all those items.

