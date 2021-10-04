Israel launches Desert Technology Solutions global startup competition





Israel seeks solutions to combat desertification and climate change as the world dries and warms, leading start-ups in international competition to develop and promote desert technology ..

Desertification is a growth phenomenon that has already affected more than 3 billion people. Last year, Israel identified an opportunity to create a hub for start-ups in this area and launched DesertTech, a desert technology networking community operating as part of the Climate Change Innovation Center in Beer Sheva, a country in the Negev desert. I did.

Israeli Environmental Minister Tammer Zandberg said Israel’s innovation is driving change in the global climate sector, and startup competition is a multiplier for new ideas and breakthrough development forces. .. Israel has the benefits of years of experience in developing innovative solutions to address the challenges of living in desert climates and are implementing them at the DesertTech Innovation Center.

The center will leverage Israeli innovation for the benefit of all nations of the world in the fight against the climate crisis and its consequences, serving as a meeting place for technology, research and policy, Zandberg added. ..

The Global Competition will be announced by the Desert Tech community on Monday at the Israel Pavilion in Expo Dubai. This community is a joint initiative of the Merage Foundation Israel, the Israel Innovation Institute, the Ministry of Environmental Protection, and the University of Negev Ben Gurion. Contest partners are the Dutch Embassy in Israel, the Wohl Foundation, the British Council Israel, and the British Embassy in Israel.

The purpose of the contest is to promote a global task force whose mission is to improve the lives of billions of people and prosper the desert. In addition, Jonathan Menuhin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Institute, will promote the city of Beersheba as the national and global center of the field. We invite British and Dutch companies to join Israeli companies to propose technical solutions in the fight against desertification and adaptation to life in the desert.

This initiative is driving innovation to address global desert challenges such as extreme climate, land degradation, water scarcity, restricted access to water, geographical remoteness and marginal living of people. I am aiming to do it.

By 2025, it is estimated that 1.8 billion people will suffer from absolute water shortages. The desert environment occupies about 40% of the world’s land and is home to more than 20% of the world’s population.

There are two tracks in the contest, Israel and International, and the winning startup will be awarded a prize of $ 31,000.

Israel in general, especially the Negev, has a wealth of academic, technical and applied knowledge related to the challenges of living in the desert, “said Nicole HodStroh, CEO of the Merage Foundation. “To promote successful adaptation of their technology and create joint business ventures between Dutch, UK and Israeli companies, the Dutch and UK Truck Awards bring 20 companies to a seminar in Negev. That is.

At corporate seminars, participants can become familiar with Negev’s ecosystems, including research and industrial institutions, connect with local entrepreneurship in agriculture, renewable energy, water and infrastructure, and learn about desert opportunities and challenges. She explained that she could. ..

