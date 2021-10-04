10 Ways Israeli Proptech Revolutionize Real Estate





Alex Konoplyasty believes that the construction and real estate technology sector is growing rapidly on the Israeli horizon from a vantage point as a general partner of international technology investment firm Flashpoint Ventures.

This was a factor in London-based Flashpoints’ decision to open a Tel Aviv office in 2019 and announce plans to invest at least $ 100 million in Israeli start-ups over the next three years in March.

With $ 400 million under our control, Israel is a very important market for us.Invested about $ 30 million in eight [Israeli] Konoplyasty tells ISRAEL 21c.

Among them is Guesty, a property management platform introduced by ISRAEL 21c in 2015. Bllink is a new streamlined payment and collection system for tenants and homeowners.

Alex Konoplyasty, co-founder and general partner of Flashpoint Ventures.Flashpoint photo courtesy

Guesty was an early rider of Proptech Wave, founded by twin brothers with personal experience in the field, says Konoplyasty. It was an early investment, but I believed it and took risks and it was a huge success.

He explains that real estate, construction and real estate are large, wide and conservative markets.

Technology has taken some time to penetrate these markets. But some things happened. First, alternative business models such as WeWork, Airbnb and booking.com have emerged, allowing many small entrepreneurs to enter this newly digitized market.

The waves we are seeing are being driven by Covid because people are self-isolating and need flexible work solutions and remote construction site monitoring.

To meet these needs, Israel’s con-tech and prop-tech ecosystem has grown by nearly 800% over the past four years, covering around 200 startups today, according to Israel’s ConTech Construction Innovation Zone.

Konoplyasty states that traditional real estate and construction companies outside Israel are investing in Israeli Contec and Proptech.

And it includes China, the world’s largest construction nation.

Amalia Paz, co-founder of the Bricks Proptech Innovation Center. BPIC photo courtesy

Haier Israel Innovation Center and its HCH Ventures recently led a start-up upload show for Chinese executives and investors.

The presenter was Amalia Paz, co-founder of the Bricks Proptech Innovation Center. The center matches real estate owners, developers and operators in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia with related Israeli start-ups.

There is no week without inquiries from the industry’s largest players to connect to relevant Israeli technology for cooperation and investment, says Pass.

She points out that real estate may be an old industry, but this market is as big as the market for a new sector of cybersecurity.

Therefore, she said the opportunities are great for both Israeli entrepreneurs and investors.

ISRAEL21c reported on 10 Contec startups earlier this year. Let’s take a look at Israeli prop tech companies.

Blink

Omri Peled, the founder of Bllink. Bllink photo courtesy

Founder Omri Pered began blinking following an embarrassing episode. As a young student working full-time, he was delinquent on monthly maintenance fees to the apartment housing construction committee. The Commission hung a sign on the front door aimed at embarrassing him in front of other residents.

Peled, who happened to be in tech, has developed a digital solution that allows tenants and building commissions to automatically execute, manage, and track payments for all buildings.

Bllinks products are currently used in 35 cities in Israel. In addition to Flashpoint VC and Altair Capital, it attracts prominent investors such as Wix senior executives Avishai Abrahami, Nir Zohar, Giora Kaplan, Lior Shemesh and Eyal Veitzman.

Starting next year, Bllink will expand to Europe, where it will focus more on processing rent payments.

Rendai

CEO Yair Benjamin.Photo courtesy of Rendai

Boaz Leviatan had a professor of finance at IDC Herzliya, who owned family-friendly real estate in the United States. He applied for a mortgage with an American bank in an attempt to buy additional real estate, but was refused because there was no credit score in the United States. His mortgage application to the Bank of Israel was also rejected because he could not value the proposed US property.

Livyatan and three friends — Yair Benyamini, Erez Dricker, and Tim Mironov have founded Lendai to help foreign clients secure mortgages in US real estate.

Its unique technology determines the current and future value and cash flow of an asset. Possibility to regain lost capital through assets if the borrower defaults on the loan. And the creditworthiness of foreign investors.

We started with the Israelis who wanted to buy in Georgia. By the end of the year, Benyamini told ISRAEL 21c that it was working well in 12 states. Canadians make up our largest market and we also work with British and Australians.

Benyamini will move to Florida to open the Lendais US headquarters. R & D always stays in Israel, he says.

SolidBlock

Yael Tamar, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SolidBlock.Photo by Romy Engel

SolidBlock, a portfolio company of Israeli proptech investment fund BuiltUp Ventures, provides a platform for converting real estate into tradable digital stocks.

For investors, tokenization controls when to invest in a project and the ability to trade and clear on demand. For real estate owners, it provides an efficient way to raise capital from a wider pool of potential investors.

Recently, Jerusalem-based SolidBlock, in collaboration with Blue Horizontal Developments, has become the first real estate project to tokenize a beachfront hotel in Phuket and raise funds on the Thai blockchain.

Localize.city

Localize.city uses artificial intelligence to help potential buyers and borrowers make more informed decisions about the strengths and weaknesses of a property from thousands of datasets on New York City addresses. We have built a new engine that extracts useful insights.

This website searches for any address in the five provinces of New York City. Conclusions are instantly presented in the form of up to 30 concise verbal insights on neighborhood prices, transportation, habitability, community, and potential harassment.

Qbiq

When artificial intelligence encounters architecture, you get Qbiq.

Founded in 2018 by Leeor Solnik, Noam Diamantstein and Elad Kaminer, Qbiq is an automated data-driven layout optimized for utilization, cost, build time, efficiency and other factors for real estate developers, brokers and architects. Provide a plan.

The Qbiq platform includes smart rating tools, comparisons, and 3D visualizations to test concepts, complete transactions faster, and improve engagement and transaction conversion rates. It also provides automatic verification of building plans against local regulations, compliance, building constraints, and company standards.

Lend Road

Through its website and mobile app, Lendlord provides real estate owners with ongoing indicators of portfolio health, historical growth trends, potential savings in mortgage costs, upcoming due dates and more. ..

In addition, Lendroad offers custom loans to finance new businesses or refinance existing loans. The platform currently manages approximately 12,000 properties worth approximately $ 4 billion.

Jones

Jones co-founders Michael Ludman and Omri Turn.Photo: Courtesy

Jones founders Michael Radman and Omri Stern have spent years servicing commercial real estate. They found that strict insurance requirements made it difficult for vendors to comply with all properties.

Therefore, in 2017, we decided to use software and artificial intelligence to simplify the risk and compliance of commercial real estate managers. The vendor approval process has been reduced from the usual 12 days to 2.5 days, with 99.9% accuracy reported.

The company’s compliance data platform also acts as a trusted vendor marketplace.

Jones received the 2020 Real Estate Technology Award (RETA) in the insurance category. Customers include leading US real estate companies such as Lincoln Property Company, Prologis, DivcoWest, Rudin Management, Sage Realty and JLL.

FlipOS

A Tel Aviv-based store fund product, FlipOSis is aimed at American real estate investors who buy assets for the purpose of refurbishing them and making a profit and reselling (reversing) them.

This service provides online tools to make fix-and-flip transactions faster and more secure. This includes prepaid cash offers, low cost loans and inspections. FlipOS is currently available in some counties in Arizona and Florida.

Zorba

Alternatively, Preiss co-founded an esports game site. His brother Itai is doing a fix and flip in the US real estate market. Zorba happened when we joined forces with former MyHeritage and Isracard developer Kobi Mantzur.

Zorba is a social marketplace that streamlines off-market transactions between real estate wholesalers and scrutinized cash buyers.

Using my knowledge over the last decade, I have seen a great opportunity to standardize this market and make it better for both sides, Preiss tells ISRAEL 21c.

Buyers have access to transactions under radar. They can schedule walkthroughs from the app and make offers through the app, giving them an advantage over other buyers. Wholesalers can help homeowners sell faster in cash in difficult situations such as probate and divorce. We help them sort out all the issues.

Home365

Daniel Sheikh, Founder and CEO of Home365. Home365 photo courtesy

Founded in 2016, Home365 is a fast-growing hybrid of propeller and insurance technologies. Its machine learning underwriting engine predicts maintenance, repairs, and various resident-related events, and guarantees small and medium-sized real estate owners a monthly fixed return on investment.

Daniel Shaked, Founder and CEO of Home365, said:

With the recent acquisition of US-based SlateHouse Property Management and Realty and the end of a $ 16.3 million funding round led by Greensoil PropTech Ventures II, Home365 now manages 7,000 units in six states, totaling about 10. It’s $ 100 million. The new 40-agent real estate department uses company-specific valuation tools to facilitate the buying and selling of investment property in different regions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.israel21c.org/10-ways-israeli-prop-tech-is-revolutionizing-real-estate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos