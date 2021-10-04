M.Video-Eldorado Group Announces Major Cloud Migration Project — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Russia’s largest consumer electronics retailer, M. Video-Eldorado Group, has partnered with Yandex.Cloud to completely move the development and operation of digital products for its customers to the cloud.

Approximately 70% of the Group’s retail operations are already supported by cloud solutions.

Over the next two years, M.Video-Eldorado will move all its customer products to the cloud, directing investments to development, shrinking its IT infrastructure, increasing efficiency and driving business growth. I am planning to do that.

This move will significantly extend the capabilities of key products and services in a fast and cost-effective way to implement data analytics at every stage of the decision-making process and ultimately make the business more digital. It says that it will be.

Since its inception in 2021, the company has tripled its use of the Yandex.Cloud service.

As a result, it has become possible to expand the capacity of ML development, and it is now possible to run about 100 pilots and tests at the same time.

Use automated services for container-based development to create new digital products, along with managed data platforms for data collection, storage, analytics, visualization, ML-based services, and serverless computing.

Alexander Sokolovsky, CIO of M.Video-Eldorado Group, commented: Our absolute priority is to provide the most convenient, functional and seamless service at every stage of your journey, from product search to after-sales service. High quality of service is guaranteed thanks to nearly 100 constantly evolving products.

We deploy over 100 updates and new features each month, while training algorithms and neural networks to help improve product composition, purchasing processes, and pricing. Cloud technology is the best and only solution to facilitate and maintain well-performing operations in today’s IT landscape.

He adds: Today, M.Video-Eldorado is one of Russia’s market leaders in terms of moving to the cloud. The partnership with Yandex.Cloud allows you to reallocate resources and invest in development and data science projects in line with your business strategy, instead of draining money to the drain of your server.

Only three years ago, 70% of M.Video-Eldorados’ IT budget was spent on supporting servers, licenses, etc., and only 30% was allocated to products and development.

Currently, about 85% of a company’s IT capital investment is invested in development. Another obvious advantage is a top-notch infrastructure with all the tools you need. It’s like a well-equipped kitchen that makes your chef happy.

