MTU Mining Engineering Program Obtains Strict ABET Certification





The Michigan Institute of Technology’s Bachelor of Mining Engineering program is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Board of ABET, a global accreditation body for university programs in Applied and Natural Sciences, Computing, Engineering and Engineering Technology.

ABET certification ensures that the program meets standards, leads the way for innovation and emerging technologies, and produces graduates who are ready to enter key technological areas that anticipate the well-being and safety needs of the people.

The Michigantex Mining Engineering Program is one of only 13 such degree programs nationwide to obtain ABET accreditation. Currently, the Faculty of Engineering at Michigan Technological University offers a total of 13 different ABET-accredited degree programs.

ABET certification is an important achievement, said Aleksey Smirnov, Chair of the Department of Geological Mining Engineering and Sciences (GMES). We have worked hard to ensure that our programs meet the quality standards set by our experts. Also, due to the need for a comprehensive and regular assessment, the ABET certification demonstrates an ongoing commitment to the quality of current and future programs.

This is ABET’s recognition that our students and programs meet accreditation criteria, said Leonard Bohmann, Vice Dean of Academic Affairs at Michigan Technological University. It signals students that when they come here, they will receive a strong education in rigorously reviewed mining engineering. It informs employers that they can be confident that our students are well educated in mining engineering. Also, with an ABET accredited degree, students can become licensed professional engineers.

This success was due to the devoted and insatiable efforts of Professor John Gierke, who chaired the department from 2014 to 2020, and to our outstanding Mining Engineering Associate Professor Snehamoy Chatterjee and Senior Lecturer Nathan Manser. Excellent clerical support was provided by department staff Brittany Buchelle and Carol Asiala.

The pandemic created additional challenges during the certification process, but it also created opportunities, Gierke said. Due to the response to the 2020 pandemic, the installation of ventilation test equipment at the mine was suspended. In addition, as part of the virtual site visit, the facility tour required video and video calls. The need for a thorough review of the facility was very difficult with virtual formats.

Despite the fact that the last few months had to be done remotely, Nathan Mancer, a student adaptability and advisor during a senior capstone project in mining engineering, said the project was in some treble. Allowed to make a conclusion. Seniors quickly learned how to use mining design software remotely, meet at Zoom and collaborate online, Gierke said. At the time, they probably didn’t realize it, but as the use of remote collaboration in professional work increased, all students accelerated some practice.

The Mining Engineering Michigantex degree program was revived in 2019 after a 15-year hiatus. However, in order to apply for accreditation, GMES had to wait for at least one student to earn a degree. According to Smirnov, he graduated from the first three students in the spring of 2020.

The university is proud to bring the mining industry back as an ABET accredited program, said Jacqueline Huntoon, President and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs. Michigan Technological University was initially established to support the mining industry. We are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to excellence in this industry segment.

ABET’s voluntary peer-review process, which is sought after around the world, is highly regarded for adding significant value to academic programs in technical areas where quality, accuracy and safety are paramount.

Developed by the technical experts of the ABET Member Association, the ABET Standard focuses on what students experience and learn. The ABET Certification Review is conducted by a team of highly skilled industry, academia, and government experts with expertise in the ABET field, focusing on the program’s curriculum, faculty, institutions, and institutional support. ..

ABET is a non-profit non-governmental organization with ISO 9001: 2015 certification. Currently, 846 universities in 41 countries and territories have accredited 4,307 programs.

Michigan Technological University is a public research university founded in Houghton, Michigan in 1885, and has more than 6,800 students from 60 countries around the world. Consistently ranked as one of the best universities in the country in terms of return on investment, the university has science and technology, engineering, computing, forestry, business and economics, medical professionals, humanities, mathematics and social sciences. , And art. The countryside campus is just a few miles from Lake Superior on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and offers year-round outdoor adventures.

