SVB’s Tech Gives Back Event Brings Innovation Sectors for Two Weeks of Virtual Volunteers | News





Santa Clara, Calif., October 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / –SVC Financial Group (SVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, today launches the 11th Tech Gives Backevent, which will take place October 4-15, 2021. Announced. Gives Back is an international, interactive event that brings together SVB employees, clients, partners and their investors in the technology, life sciences and healthcare sectors to actively contribute to the community. This year’s event is virtual and will reach 25 nonprofits around the world focused on improving diversity, fairness and access to further advance the mission of SVB’s flagship Access to Innovation program. It features profitable volunteers and financing opportunities.

SVB plans to raise and donate a total of $ 505,000, with more than 600 volunteers enrolled.

Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB Financial Group, said: “We are proud to launch the 11th Annual Tech Gives Back Event to support nonprofits working for a better world.”

Tech Gives Back was founded 10 years ago by the non-profit Tech Underwriting the Greater Good (TUGG) in Boston, and the Silicon Valley Bank has since been a charitable organization, company, in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, China and Israel. We have expanded the event to individuals. We aim to catalyze profits in the innovation economy, making it easy, friendly and enjoyable for high-tech and life sciences companies, their employees, investors and partners to tackle critical issues.

Mike Cole, Founder and Leading Supporter of Tech Gives Back, Executive Director of Tech Underwriting the Greater Good (TUGG), said: .. “SVB’s friends have transformed Tech Gives Back into a virtual global powerhouse, making it easy for anyone to give back.”

Virtual volunteer

Volunteers participating in Tech Gives Back 2021 will participate in a variety of virtual volunteer activities, including:

Use the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) to speed up networking with students in low-income communities, help you practice your networking skills and grow your professional network. We also use Girl Develop It (New York) to guide students and entrepreneurs in the US Virtual Business Pitch Contest. ), SuitUp (Boston, Austin, San Francisco), Black Connect (New York), Year Up (California), Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), The Knowledge House (New York) mentorship with mock interviews and emerging talent And support foreigners. The professionals born will sharpen their interview skills.

A complete list of service projects and non-profit partners can be found at https://events.svb.com/svbtechgivesback2021.

Fit & Fundraising Challenge

TheTech Gives BackFit & Fundraise Challenge is a virtual fitness challenge that encourages participants to become physically active, including walking, training at home, yoga, cycling, hiking, and even spending a fun day outside with the family. is. Participants will log their activities through the Movespring app, unlock donation milestones, and raise and donate funds for Tech Gives Back-sponsored purposes.

3: 1 donation match campaign

SVB will match donations 3: 1 from October 4, 2021 to Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Last year, volunteers and SVBer donated more than $ 35,000 through a donation match campaign. This year’s SVB has donated a total of $ 505,000 to participating nonprofits such as 2hearts, Learning Ally, the Southern California Special Olympics, Career Ready, and Thrive Scholars.

Tech Gives Back 2021 is supported by TUGG, Raisedby.US, and Tech: NYC. For more information and to participate in TechGives Back, please visit this website and search for #TechGivesBack to follow your conversation on social media.

About SVB Financial Group

For almost 40 years, the SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward quickly. SVB Financial Group’s operations, including Silicon Valley Bank, turn commercial, investment and private banking, wealth management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services, and money management services into technology, life sciences and healthcare, private equity and venture capital firms. It offers. And the premium wine industry. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in innovation centers around the world. For more information, please visit svb.com.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company for all business units and groups 2021 SVB Financial Group. all rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW, and chevron devices are trademarks of SVB Financial Group and are used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is a California banking subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. [SIVB-C]

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svbs-tech-gives-back-event-brings-together-innovation-sector-for -two-weeks-of-virtual-volunteering -301391276.html

Source Silicon Valley Bank

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_technology/svbs-tech-gives-back-event-brings-together-innovation-sector-for-two-weeks-of-virtual-volunteering/article_0cecbdf1-9bdf-5428-a0d5-feb9fd98379c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos