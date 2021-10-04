Night Mode Shootout for iPhone 13 Pro and 12 Pro Max: Which Is Better In The Dark?





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Maxthanks, the iPhone 13 Pro promises even better images with a larger sensor, wider aperture, and various software improvements on all lenses. But is the night mode feature of the new phone significantly upgraded over the previous phone, enough to justify the upgrade?

To find out, I took both phones at night and strolled through the beautiful city of Edinburgh and its wonderful suburbs of Reese. All shots were taken using the default iPhone camera app, holding the phone in hand and using auto settings.

iPhone 13 Pro.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Start with this lovely view of a quiet old street where the images are almost the same. Each phone captured a lot of light in this dark scene, controlling the bright streetlights. Enlarging the details of the building on the left does not make any real difference. They’re great photos, but the iPhone 13 Pro here doesn’t offer any noticeable improvements.

iPhone 13 Pro.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Again, there is no big difference. The iPhone 13 shot is probably a bit brighter (the building is most noticeable towards the sky and the center of the frame), and zooming in at 100% makes the details a little clearer. So yes, maybe there is a small improvement, but you really need to look hard to see it.

iPhone 13 Pro.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

This time I will switch to a telephoto zoom lens. The iPhone12ProMax has a 2.5x zoom and the 13Pro has a longer 3x zoom. Except for the more zoomed-in image, there is no big difference in the quality of the night mode taken here. I’m not really impressed with either. Although they are bright, the image has so much noise reduction and digital sharpening applied that it looks like a watercolor when viewed closely.

iPhone 13 Pro.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

With a standard camera lens, again there is no big difference between the two phones. Both shots are bright and sharp, and the iPhone 13 Pro’s wider aperture helps capture slightly sharper images only when you actually zoom in on the details.

iPhone 13 Pro, super wide-angle lens.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 12 Pro Max, super wide-angle lens.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

However, if you enable the ultra-wide-angle lens, the iPhone 13 Pro will go ahead. The shot is brighter, more noticeable, and has much less image noise overall.

iPhone 13 Pro, 100% cropped ultra-wide-angle lens.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 100% crop super wide-angle lens.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Zoom in on the original 100% to see how good the iPhone 13 Pro is for taking night images with a super wide-angle lens.

iPhone 13 Pro, 3x telephoto.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 2.5x telephoto.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The same applies when using the telephoto zoom lens of each mobile phone. The 13 Pro is much more detailed and less susceptible to image noise. Also note that there are no weird green dots in the air as seen in the iPhone 12 Pro Max shots. This is a lens flare caused by the light and is a common problem when shooting at night with the 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro, 100% cropped telephoto lens.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 100% crop telephoto.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

100% trimming shows the difference in clarity between the two phones.

iPhone 13 Pro

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Going back to the standard lens, the difference isn’t very noticeable, but it does. The 13 Pro shots have sharper details, and the weird lens flare orbs (which can be seen vividly in the water on the 12 Pro Max shots) are less of an issue. The distant building in the center of the frame also looks slightly brighter and clearer. It’s a great shot from both phones, but I’m really surprised to be able to capture such a shot on any phone.

iPhone 13 Pro, super wide mode.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 12 Pro Max, super wide mode.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

In super-wide mode, the iPhone 13 Pro again delivers much sharper images, significantly improving the sharpness of details on the sides of boats and distant buildings.

iPhone 13 Pro, telephoto zoom.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

iPhone 12 Pro Max, telephoto zoom.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

And finally, switching back to the zoom lens on each phone doesn’t make a big difference in either the brightness or the sharpness of the shot, but the 13 Pro actually zooms in, especially with less image noise in the sky. is needed. that.

Which is better for night mode photos?

Both phones can take really great images at night without a tripod, but the iPhone 13 Pro kicks the 12 Pro Max out of the competition. Its larger image sensor and wider aperture clearly help it capture more light, resulting in a clearer image with less image noise. The difference isn’t always noticeable with standard lenses, but the iPhone 13 Pro is consistently superior with ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lenses.

But there are still subtle differences, and while it’s nice to see the phone take a step forward with that technology, it’s not enough to justify upgrading from 12 Pro Max to 13 Pro. However, if you’re considering upgrading from a much older phone and want to look to the future with the best image quality at night, the iPhone 13 Pro is for you.

