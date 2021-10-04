How can we take advantage of space innovation to take action on climate change on Earth?





Opinion October 4, 2021

Over the last few decades, we have seen the universe make a significant contribution to technological and scientific progress. From its first footsteps on the moon in 1969 to its latest mission at the International Space Station, which is followed by Instagram accounts and more than 7.8 million people, space has affected children and adults for generations. ..

World Space Week (October 4-10, 2021) is an annual celebration of science and technology, a contribution to improving human condition, and another example of the excitement and interest that the universe stimulates. Thousands of events and activities are organized during this celebration week to inspire citizens in science, technology, engineering and other space-related areas. Last year alone, more than 6000 events were held in more than 90 countries around the world.

It’s clear that the universe is an exciting topic, but it may seem strange. How does the universe relate to EIT Climate-KIC’s mission to support systematic change and climate change?

The answer is simple, but it’s not always known to the general public. The word space covers activities related to space exploration looking across the globe to understand other planets and systems, but most of the space operations are for the benefit of the public. We are dedicated to studying, monitoring, and understanding our own planets. In fact, a significant number of satellites and ground, aerial, and maritime sensors provide real-time measurements and information to service providers, public agencies, and organizations to improve the quality of life for citizens. One of the main uses of this information is climate change.

The latest IPCC report, released in August 2021, emphasizes that global climate change trends are exacerbating and that swift and bold action is more important than ever. In 2019, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were higher than in the last two million years, and global surface temperatures have risen more rapidly in the last 50 years than in the last 2000.

These changes will increase the frequency of extreme events such as heat waves, floods and fires around the world. 3. Specific examples of these events, such as the numerous floods and forest fires that occurred in Europe in the summer of 2021. Can be seen more closely. .. More than ever, it is important to monitor these events and anticipate their impact in order to protect the locals. In addition, there is an urgent need to find ways to tackle climate change efficiently and quickly, and to provide the tools and information that citizens, organizations and public bodies can use to solve climate problems. Here, space, and more specifically earth observation and geographic information, are relevant.

Earth observation is the collection of information about the earth’s physical, chemical, and biological systems through remote sensing technology, and geographic information is the data and knowledge generated about a particular location or location on the earth. is. Earth observations and geographic information may provide tools, indicators, and measurements to understand, predict, mitigate, and address local and global climate change challenges.

In Europe, the Copernicus program, managed by the European Commission, is the main observation program for investigating our planet and its environment. Copernicus provides indicators and services related to the last service covering air quality, land and sea surveillance, climate change, emergency services (including natural disasters), and security. The data collected by program satellites and sensors can be used in many end-user sectors such as urban planning, agriculture, forestry and oceans.

While this data has great potential to support efforts towards a zero-carbon economy and sustainable use of global resources, end users need specific skills and information to interpret the data. It may lack knowledge. To fill this gap, the EIT Climate-KICs Space and Earth Observation Program was created in 2017 to encourage users to capture Copernicus data through education and capacity building. Since then, we have been working on different levels of education and training value chains to promote geoobservation and the use of geographic information in Europe. This allows citizens, businesses, organizations, local governments and national authorities to use satellite data to understand and address a variety of climate change-related challenges.

We believe that shaping the future and creating systematic change begins with inspiring children. That’s why the Space and Earth Observation Program is participating in the Our Space Our Future project to encourage children to pursue space-related careers. This Horizontal 2020-funded project creates compelling learning activities for students, their schools and families, from playful online videos to breathtaking science shows. The resources developed are not only related to space exploration, but also the ability to use space data to combat climate change, dreaming of becoming a climatologist or earth-observing scientist, for example. Is taught to children.

Along the educational value chain, EIT Climate-KIC’s Space and Earth Observation Program is committed to improving and improving the skills of students, young graduates and professionals. We work with experts in the field of earth observation and geographic information, renowned universities, successful companies, and extensive associations and networks to bridge the supply and demand gap in earth observation and geographic information skills in the EO4GEO project. I did. This project has developed a body of knowledge for earth observations and geographic information and has collected all the key concepts and definitions of the field. We have also developed a comprehensive training approach and state-of-the-art training materials to train European graduates and professionals to use earth observations and geographic information in application domains such as climate change mitigation.

Finally, the Horizon 2020 Project CERTO is working with research institutes across Europe to develop indicators for monitoring water quality to Delta Lakes, coastal waters and the open ocean. This is very important because water quality is a global issue affecting food production, biodiversity, recreation and human well-being. In this regard, the project will help businesses, cities and NGOs build the capacity to assess water quality and the environmental impact of its activities.

We want to continue working to inspire our citizens, support future strong and passionate professionals, and promote the use of space and remote sensing data to tackle climate change. If you are interested in our project or would like to work with us in the future, please contact us at space @ climate-kic.org.

