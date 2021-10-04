Facebook whistleblower reveals identity and states that the company “chooses profit over safety” – TechCrunch





An internal document published by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently revealed that Facebook has allowed VIPs to violate the rules and is aware of how Instagram affected the mental health of teens. bottom. Now, the whistleblower who revealed the information revealed himself as Francis Hogen in an interview with 60 Minutes, the New York Times reported.

“I’ve seen a lot of social networks, but on Facebook it’s a lot worse than I’ve seen before,” Haugen told 60 Minutes. “Facebook has shown that it is choosing profit over safety over and over again.”

According to her and her team’s personal website and Twitter account, Haugen joined Facebook in 2019 to address democracy and false alarm issues and also deal with counterintelligence. She worked as a Facebook product manager and left the company in May.

She first brought in a “tens of thousands” page of internal Facebook documents to John Titor, the founder of Whistleblower Assistance, and demanded legal protection and information disclosure assistance. Included in-house surveys, slide decks, cover letters and more. She also filed a whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for taking internal actions that were inconsistent with Facebook’s public statement.

Whistleblower Francis Haugen is a data scientist in Iowa with a degree in computer engineering and a Harvard MBA. She said the only job she wanted on Facebook was to deal with false information after losing a friend in an online conspiracy theory. https://t.co/csgaRe6k5h pic.twitter.com/tSNav057As

— 60 minutes (@ 60Minutes) October 3, 2021

In a SEC complaint, Haugen compared Facebook’s internal investigations and documents with official statements and disclosures by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives. As an example, she said Facebook contributed to the misinformation of the election and the rebellion of the US Capitol on January 6.

“Facebook has published false information related to the 2020 elections and riots and efforts to combat violent extremism,” she wrote in a cover letter on the matter. “In fact, Facebook knew that its algorithms and platforms were promoting this kind of harmful content and couldn’t deploy internally recommended or permanent measures.”

She said the site allows split content to facilitate engagement. “Our own research shows that hateful, disruptive, polarized content is more likely to stimulate anger than other emotions,” Hogen told 60 Minutes. Facebook has found that changing the algorithm more securely will spend less time on the site, fewer ads to click on, and less revenue. “

In addition to keeping in touch with the SEC’s whistleblower office, which normally protects tipsters, she and her legal team, Senators Richard Blumenthal (D) and Marsha Blackburn (R). ) Was contacted. She also spoke with French and British parliamentarians, along with European Parliamentarians.

Facebook, struggling to quell the recent leak, pushed back ahead of the 60 Minutes interview and called the accusation “misleading.” Nick Clegg, vice president of policy and global affairs, told CNN that Facebook stands for “humanity’s good, evil, and ugly,” and “is trying to mitigate, reduce, and amplify good.” rice field. He added that it was “ridiculous” to blame January 6 on social media.

In a statement to Engadget, Facebook spokesman Lena Pietsch said, “This segment also ignores the large investments made to keep people safe on the platform … Encouraging bad content and nothing. It suggests not. ” The company also opposed allegations that mislead the general public and regulators. “We support the public statement and are ready to answer any questions that regulators may have about our work.”

In the end, Haugen said he wanted to help fix Facebook instead of seeing it removed. “The road ahead is about transparency and governance,” she said in a video. It’s not about dismantling Facebook. Haugen will testify in Congress on Tuesday, December 5, on the issues surrounding Facebook’s impact on young users.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in Engadget.

