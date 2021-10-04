How to add, remove and edit payment methods on Google Play Store





The Google Play Store is an Android one-stop solution for all apps and games. The store contains both paid and free apps. Free apps on the Google Play store[インストール]You can download it with the tap of a button, but for paid apps, you need to link the payment methods to pay for the app.

Google currently supports all major payment modes such as debit / credit card, UPI and online banking. Therefore, if you want to add a new payment method, or edit or delete an existing payment method, you need to follow these steps:

Steps to add a payment method to the Google Play store 1.

Open the Google Play store and tap the profile icon in the upper right corner

2.2.

next,[支払いとサブスクリプション]After tapping[支払い方法]Choose

3.3.

[お支払い方法を追加]Tap to select the payment method you want to add

4.4.

Save entire details and payment mode

Please note that you will need to update your UPIID for Google Pay payment methods.

Steps to Add a Backup Payment Method for Your Subscription Google Play also offers a backup payment method for your subscription. Therefore, if there is a problem with your primary payment method, your backup payment method will be charged automatically. You can also delete the backup payment method at any time.

To add a backup payment method, go to Google Play Store[支払いとサブスクリプション]Go to and select your subscription. next,[お支払い方法のバックアップ],[設定]Tap in that order.

To remove the backup payment method[支払いとサブスクリプション]->[支払い方法]Back to[その他]Tap.[支払い設定]Select and sign in again when prompted. Go to the payment method you want to remove and[削除]Tap and then again[削除]Press the button.

Steps to edit payment method

[支払いとサブスクリプション]so,[支払い方法]Tap and[その他]Tap. next,[支払い設定]Tap (sign in if prompted). With the payment method to delete,[編集]Tap. Make changes.[更新]Tap.

FacebookTwitterLinkedin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gadgetsnow.com/how-to/how-to-add-remove-and-edit-payment-method-on-google-play-store/articleshow/86752671.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos