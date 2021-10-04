The Google MUM algorithm can do more than just ranked websites





Google’s John Mueller was asked about the number of search queries affected by the MUM algorithm. John said he didn’t know and explained that the Google MUM algorithm is versatile and can be used in contexts other than ranking.

Questions about Google applications for MUM technology

The MUM algorithm is impressive because it allows you to search for answers across web documents regardless of language and use images as part of your search query.

So it’s understandable that the person asking the question wants to know how much MUM affects search results.

Google’s John Mueller answered the question and then tried to get MUM out of sight without hype.

This is the question asked:

“A few years ago, Google said that when it comes to ranking results, BERT better understands and influences about 10% of searches in the United States.

I have two questions.

Has that percentage changed in BERT?

… What percentage is MUM expected to better understand and influence your search? “

How many searches does MUM affect?

John Mueller admitted that he didn’t know how many searches MUM had affected and explained why it was difficult to number the impact of MUM in search results.

His answer dealt with BERT numbers first, then MUM.

John Mueller replied:

“I have no idea…

I’m confident that the percentage has changed because everything has changed since then.

However, I don’t know if there is a fixed number for BERT or a fixed number for MUM. “

Related: Google announces redesign of search using MUM algorithm

Mom is like a multipurpose machine learning library

John Mueller then followed up on his thoughts on MUM and said it could be applied to a wide range of tasks beyond ranking.

He said:

“Mom, as far as I understand, it’s just like a versatile machine learning library.

In other words, it can be applied to different parts of the search.

It’s not just about ranking.

But rather it could be used to understand things at a very fine-grained level. That way, it’s like being woven into many different types of search results.

However, I don’t think there is a fixed number. “

Google is happy with MUM

The person who asked the question asked a follow-up question that John answered in a non-hype explanation of MUM. It described it as doing something that wasn’t as flashy as it looked from the outside.

Follow-up question:

“In reality, it seemed like we had more opportunities to discover different products and queries.

It seemed like I was trying to exponentially blow away what I could learn. “

John Mueller replied:

“I don’t know … I understand.

I find it always difficult to see marketing about machine learning algorithms. Because it’s very easy to find a very exponential example.

But that doesn’t mean that everything is so flashy.

… In talking to these search quality people, they are really happy with how these types of machine learning models work. “

Google’s Mum algorithm is more than just ranking

John Mueller added a little more information about Google’s MUM algorithm and explained that it can’t just be applied for ranking purposes.

He showed that there are other tasks that can be performed beyond the ranking part of Google’s algorithm and can play a role in other parts of the search.

Mueller also explained that MUM can understand things at a fine-grained level.

Related: Google MUM appears in the lens

Quote: The Google MUM algorithm does more than just rank websites

Watch John Mueller explain the MUM algorithm at 2:13 minutes.

