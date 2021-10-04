How do I use Google Maps in Google Calendar to preview the location of an event?Perform the following steps





You can easily use Google Calendar in Google Maps to see and preview the location of your events. To use this feature:

Google Calendar has features that help you preview the location of your events. Seamless synchronization between Google Calendar and Google Maps allows you to use both apps at the same time to preview the location of your event.

This feature is available on both desktops and smartphones. Follow the steps below for the same thing.

Here’s how to preview the location of Google Calendar events on your desktop using Google Maps:

Step 1: Open the Google Calendar app on your computer.

Step 2: Create the event as you normally would and enter the location related information. If you have an existing event with a location, click it.

Step 3: Located on the Google Maps map icon on the right side of the screen[プレビュー]You can preview the location of the event you created by clicking the button.

Step 4: You can view the location information on the right side of the screen.

Step 5:[閉じる]You can also click the tab to prevent Google Maps from opening in Google Calendar. This option appears in the upper right corner of the map panel.

Step 6: Once you have completed all the details of the event and the features provided by the Quick Access Panel.[保存]Click the button to add the appointment to your calendar.

Note: The Google Maps quick access panel helps you preview the location of your event.

Here’s how to preview the location of your Google Calendar events on mobile using Google Maps:

Step 1: Open the Google Calendar app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Create the event as you normally would and enter the location related information. If you have an existing event with a location, click it.

Step 3: Then[場所の追加]Check the location of the event on the tab.

Step 4:[場所の追加]As soon as you select the tab, the app will show you a preview of the location photo from Google Maps. You need to tap the photo to continue.

Step 5: Then from the pop-up[マップに表示]Select an option.

Step 6: This will redirect you to Google Maps where you can see more photos of the event location.

