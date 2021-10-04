Google’s regional wage cuts for employees working from home can backfire





Google recently bet $ 2 billion on the return of the New York workforce to the office. However, some say that tech giants are using sticks instead of carrots to encourage employees to actually take advantage of that large real estate investment. According to Reuters, in June the company worked with a tool to show how little money would be paid in the 5-25% range if it moved from a location such as the Bay Area or New York City to a low-cost location. Released for members.

Many companies that employ an estimated 13% of US workers still working from home for a pandemic expect to reopen their offices in January. Google is one of several notable tech companies, including Facebook and Twitter, and has enacted a controversial plan to lower wages for remote workers away from the expensive areas of headquarters. However, there are signs that these policies may backfire.

The potential impact of reducing workers’ wages may not be immediate, but humans are very vulnerable to loss avoidance, losses are more painful than profits, and wage cuts It can leave workers or resent the company. Alienation of the existing workforce is always a bad idea, especially if tech companies are already struggling to find the workers they need.

Google is a highly desirable employer, but 53% of the 230 verified Google workers consider leaving the company if they move and cut their salaries in a Recode survey conducted by the workplace community app Blind. It states that it is. That’s a little less than 68 percent of all blind professionals who said that, but it’s still high. Also, since the pandemic began, Google employees are more likely to have moved out of the metropolitan area (22%) than the entire expert (22%), and some Google employees have called what is called a hypocritical remote. We have already shown our intention to leave the company beyond. Work policy.

Of course, there are other reasons to keep people in tech companies like Google’s fame, innovation, and salary, so a big reduction isn’t a problem, but it may not be enough.

So why are these tech companies coming up with this idea in the first place?

Google, like many businesses, says it always pays based on where people live. However, before the pandemic, location-based wages are a thing of the past, as wages for existing employees are rarely revised downwards and the workforce of the same workforce is increasingly dispersed. You can argue that it is becoming. Thanks to remote work technologies such as Zoom and Slack, employees have been working remotely for over a year and a half. Meanwhile, Google recorded record profits. As a result, employees enjoy the potential to improve work-life balance, reduce commuting time, and live in places where salaries are much higher. Remotework has moved from the perks they are willing to pay to the expected benefits.

Forcing them into the office to cut wages would make them hostile, resentful, and potentially angry.

And most other companies receive notes. According to a survey of 753 organizations by compensation data firm Salary.com, about 95% say they will not completely reduce salaries for remote workers, regardless of where they live. We have a broad understanding that wage cuts are detrimental to worker morale, performance and retention. That’s why tech companies like Google are outliers to note.

Beyond what these companies say, experts have some theories as to why they have stood firm so far.

Best of all, companies know office work. They have seen that their workforce can work equally productively from anywhere in the short term, but they are still uncertain about the long-term implications for innovation.

If you’re only concerned about everyday productivity, remotework is great, Adam Garinsky, a professor of leadership and ethics at Columbia Business School, told Recode. But if you care about long-term organizational engagement and collaboration between people, remotework can be problematic.

Wage cuts and even the threat of wage cuts may help maintain the status quo by discouraging people from moving to places where they cannot enter the office. But it can also have unintended negative consequences for commitment and collaboration. This is exactly what these companies are trying to attract and keep people in their offices.

According to Galinski, the reason we want people to return to the office is because they are more devoted, enthusiastic, functional and supportive members of the organization. But if you force them into the office to reduce wages, they will be hostile, resentful, and potentially angry.

Another reason to continue location-based wage policies is compensation fairness. For example, not docking wages for workers moving from San Francisco to Boise, Idaho may seem unfair to the fact that Idaho people have already reduced their wages.

What should I do to pay more or less to Boise people? Paul Rubenstein, Chief Human Resources Officer at Visier, says he helps businesses make data-driven HR decisions.

Next, there is an economic basis. The location-based wage model not only guarantees a consistent rationale for paying technicians in one area less than others, but also saves the company money. If you don’t pay less to workers based in Idaho or India, it can be very expensive for global tech companies.

Once you start it, it’s like pulling a sweater thread: why do we pay people less than in other markets? Why do we pay people everywhere so little? Do everyone need one global salary? Rubenstein said.

In fact, according to payroll comparison firm Payscale, the pandemic has also found that location-based salaries are outdated and most companies have no plans to lower salaries for remote employees.

Payscale CEO Scott Torrey told Recode that what is expected to be more widespread is the shift from employer location-based wage strategies to better-responsive wage strategies for remote or decentralized workforces. is.

That is, instead of adjusting wages based on where the company is headquartered and lowering if people live elsewhere, more companies are adopting a median national wage for each position. ..

Nowhere is this happening faster than technology, according to Gabriel Luna-Ostaseski, co-founder of Braintrust, a user-owned talent platform that connects businesses and technicians only remotely.

Currently, their skills have a global market, he said. Companies pay the highest amount regardless of where those individuals are.

In addition, small tech companies may adopt more generous remote policies as a way to go beyond their weight.

Just because you work in technology doesn’t mean you’re magically enlightened in a management style

Needless to say, employees, especially those of technology companies, have options other than reducing salaries. Also, according to Salary.com CEO Kent Plankett, employee turnover is very high, at the expense of about one-third of the company’s employees’ salaries. In addition to the fact that he said that 50% of workers are thinking of quitting their jobs compared to the typical 25%, it seems like a very bad move for businesses to reduce workers’ wages. is.

Given this situation, Google seems to feel the power and motivation to keep as many people as close to the office as possible. However, some of the experts we talked to may be that companies like Google will continue to make these changes in the long run, or will only selectively apply policies to get rid of those they don’t want. I’m not sure I can.

Plankett told Recode that when it comes to keeping the top he wants to relocate, I don’t think they’re really trying to do it. You’re not going to let your best talent go outdoors beyond the $ 15,000 annual wage gap.

Google has told Recode that it is always adjusting employee salaries based on location, but the current damage to employee morale may have already been done. Working in the tech industry doesn’t mean magically enlightening management styles, Rubenstein said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/recode/22691275/googles-remote-work-home-pay-cut-location-real-estate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos