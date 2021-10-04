What is OhioX? How does it help college and ohio?





Chris Berry and Joseph Shield | Guest Columnist

Historically, innovation was thought to occur only in large coastal cities such as San Francisco, New York, and Boston.

These Silicon Valley-led regions have attracted a large number of talented innovators and venture capitalists who take ideas and turn them into new businesses.

Details: Opinion: “Whataboutism” is causing political turmoil. Listening is a way around it.

But the COVID-19 pandemic is changing this story as tech companies and workers leave Silicon Valley in search of a community to invest in next-generation ideas.

Ohio, which ranks sixth in the country in terms of total number of universities, finds opportunities in one of its largest assets, the university.

The role of universities in the technology hub is not new.

Silicon Valley’s premier position has its roots in pioneering work at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley.

As a well-known record, “Google’s story begins in Stanford in 1995 …” has grown into a $ 1.6 trillion company with over 100,000 employees.

Many innovations destined to further strengthen Ohio as a major technology hub will find its origins on Ohio’s university campuses.

One such example is the Ohio Innovation Exchange. The Ohio Innovation Exchange is a collaboration that provides state’s leading higher education, industry, and state government partners with the information they seek and access to faculty talent, resources, and research support services.

Supporting the state-wide innovation ecosystem, OIEx takes the form of a web portal, supporting a network of university professionals, faculty professionals, intellectual property / licensed patents, and state-of-the-art university equipment. , Connect the research support service. An industry that seeks expertise, collaboration, and the next generation of workforce.

Details: An online portal connects Ohio’s industry and higher education innovators

Launched in 2018, this first initiative, sponsored by the Ohio Department of Higher Education, has grown in features, searchable assets, and partner schools, nearly doubling the number of Ohio Universities currently attending. Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University, University of Cincinnati, Cleveland State University, Akron University, University of Dayton.

Further downstream of the knowledge creation-translation-application continuum where universities and industries thrive, OsteoDx, Inc. is a medical technology startup spun out of the technology developed at Ohio University. there is.

With the support of a $ 2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, OsteoDx is a breakthrough cortical bone mechanics technique that uses vibration analysis to accurately measure cortical bone stiffness in human forearm bones. Is developing.

This non-invasive technology story shows great promise in identifying patients at risk of vulnerable fractures due to osteoporosis, but it also demonstrates the translational power of public-private partnerships.

Details: The Ohio State University President has announced an additional $ 20 million over a decade to fund security measures.

These early key steps of OsteoDx were made possible with the support of TechGROWTH Ohio, a $ 67 million public-private partnership between Ohio University, the Ohio Third Frontier Program, and the private investment community. TechGROWTH, a program within Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership & Public Service, is an integral part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Over the past five years, TechGROWTH Ohio and Ohio University’s Innovation Center have created 370 new jobs and supported hundreds of clients with nearly $ 400 million in economic impact on the region and state.

All regions of Ohio, both urban and rural, play a role in the innovation economy.

As the country continues to recover from the pandemic, the moment of innovation in Ohio is now.

We need to identify, encourage and continue to invest in initiatives at the crossroads of universities, industry and economic development.

Expanded and prosperous partnerships between sectors empower Ohio’s entire ecosystem of knowledge innovation, translation, and application in a way that expands labor opportunities and promotes economic prosperity.

Fortunately, much of this foundation has already been laid and our state is in a good position to seize the moment.

Chris Berry is the president of OhioX, a state-wide technology and innovation partnership for Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, technology-focused companies, universities and more, working to make Ohio a major technology hub. is. Joseph Shields is Vice President of Research & Creative Activity, Dean of the Graduate University, and Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Ohio University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/opinion/columns/guest/2021/10/04/what-ohiox-and-how-benefit-university-and-ohio/5947463001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos