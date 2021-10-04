Dead racer, mysteriously parked bike, Google Earth, and “too early” wife





Motorcycles that were too “properly parked” were the first clues. And now police believe that the mysterious death in the dunes of Jaisalmer three years ago was actually a murder originating from a bike racing circuit in Bangalore.

Three years after Ashfaq Ahmed, another name for Asbak MonT, was found dead, Jaisalmer police welcomed their teammates to win national and international victories prior to the prestigious race. Tribal Sanjay and Vishwas SD, which are other names for Sanjay Kumar.

Asbak’s wife, Summer Parvez, was also named on suspicion of a murder plot, and Jaisalmer police sources said she had abstained. Police are also investigating the roles of two other people associated with Asbak’s Angata Racing Team.

The team’s main rider, Asbak, 35, was found dead on August 18, 2018, two days after he set out for a practice run of the Indian Baja Desert Race in Jaisalmer. Sanjay, 35, and Vishwas, 40, who left with him, came back and said that Asbak had been lost. He was found to be injured while sitting, with a motocross bike standing nearby with a helmet on.

As previously reported, the fact that the motorcycle was properly parked despite the injury provided the first clue that it may not have been death from starvation, police said.

Indo Baja is a qualifying rally for the famous motocross event “Dakar Challenge” held on a 650km harsh course in South America. The 2018 Indian Baja winner was CS Santosh, also a rider from Bangalore.

DSP Bhawani Singh, the investigator of the case, said: One of the mistakes the accused made was to properly park the bike on the stand after Asbak’s neck broke. The medical committee said that a fracture of the cervical spine would cause death or paralysis. How can I park my motorcycle if people can’t move (probably after falling)? This confirmed our suspicion that it was a murder. In addition, they found semi-digested food in Asbak’s stomach. He had shown that he had something to eat shortly before his death, but after his death it was due to a trauma to his neck.

As they investigated further, DSP said they became aware of Asbak’s “tensioned relationship” with his wife and the battle he had with Sanjay.

Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh said the incident file was placed in front of him on July 9, last year, the day after he took over. “Authorities said the bike rider died of hunger and thirst. They sought my permission to end the case. I was surprised that someone could die of starvation in the 21st century. I did. “

The SP said in a medical report that what surprised him was the rupture of Asbak’s cervical spine. If this happens, immediate death from paralysis will occur. He would never have been able to park his bicycle. I learned that his bike also contained about 0.5 liters of gasoline, but a Google Earth search revealed that there was a village nearby. If he was hungry, he would have been able to get there easily, Ajay Singh said.

In addition, Asbak’s friends said they weren’t familiar with Sumera, but he added that call logs suggest they were in contact.

Smera, who landed in Jaisalmer after receiving news of Asbak’s death, issued a statement to the police, telling her that Sanjay, Vishwas, and filmmaker Abdul Savik had lost their way away from them. She suspected that Asbak had starved to death, but said no one had suspected it.

DSP said Sumera’s statement that he died of starvation was suspicious. “Since she was in Bangalore when she died, there is no point in how she knows.”

Jaisalmer police officials said the incident occurred at the same time as the district’s largest event, the annual Ramdebra Fair, and most of the troops were deployed, which could have slipped under the radar. It states. Shortly thereafter, the 2018 parliamentary elections became a priority, resulting in government changes and the transfer of most of the staff involved in the case.

Asbak’s brother Arshad Mohammed — the family belongs to Kannur, Kerala — said he suspected Summera from the beginning. He said a friend of Asbak, based in Dubai, was the first to be informed that he was in a serious accident and Sanjay sent a voice message about it. “When I panicked Jaisalmer, the versions were inconsistent. One source said Asbak was dead and another said he was seriously injured and hospitalized. … I couldn’t believe the version provided by Sumera. “

Arshad said another suspicious factor was the message from Asbak’s phone to WhatsApp’s rider group. “Later, I realized that there was no cell phone and no phone where he was found dead. Later, he found that both his phone and Sanjay were active in the same area. I did. “

On September 15, 2018, Asbak’s mother, Subeda TK, requested Jaisalmer police to investigate the roles of Sanjay, Vishwas, and Sumera. Police suspicions increased when everything was evaded. Police finally cross-examined them in November 2020 after they were summoned to Rajasthan.

The first case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC dealing with unnatural deaths, but the murder case was finally registered in December 2020 and was named Sanjay, Vishwas and Sabik. Sumera was charged with a conspiracy.

In January of this year, three murder suspects sought expected bail, claiming they were mistakenly involved. Their petition was dismissed because the issue was still under investigation.

Asbak, who worked for a major bank in the United Arab Emirates, frequently came to Bangalore for racing. Sumera and he met in Bangalore when they originally worked for an IT company and continued to have a home in the city. A bike log posted by Asbak on a travel site under the name “the herculean rider” shows that he is an avid biker who loves long-distance rides with Royal Enfield bullets.

Viswas, who is now accused of his death after his death, writes: The fixed tires moved the mechanical parts themselves and were carefully planned for the race 90 days ago. “

Vishwas is a professional IT consultant, but his accused fellow Sanjay runs a bike resort on the outskirts of Bangalore, where he trains young riders. His profile on his personal website claims that he was the former winner of Indo Baja, among other races, “People call him the tribe Sanjay because he is a wild motorcyclist. I call it. “

Raj Kapoor, director of Northern Motorsports, the company that organizes Baja, India, said the incident was “extremely shocking for biking fraternities.” “The defendants (Sanjay and Vishwas) regularly attend bicycle events and are one of the top 10 riders in the country,” said Kapoor.

Regarding the incident, he said Asbak and others set out for practice that day “in their independent position” without notifying the organizers. “The area they went to is limited. That day they didn’t have the necessary permits to visit it.”

Regarding Asbak’s relationship with the accused, Jaisalmer Police DSP Singh said: team. A month before the murder, the two had reached a compromise. “

He said the murder had hatched by then, they believed, and the compromise was part of the plot. “The motive seems to be tense relationships and financial transactions,” Shin said.

With SHAJUPHILIP of Thiruvananthapuram

