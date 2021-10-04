Retro producer reveals that Metroid Prime 3 was almost an open world





Image: Retro Studios / Kotaku

Do you know the Id selling my extended family so I can play? Open world Metroid Prime. Phrases alone boost my imagination, combining my favorite game series like never before with the freedom possibilities of all its players. This further bites that this may have happened.

Eagle’s Eye VGC discovered details in an interview with former Retro Development Director Brian Walker. Brian Walker told Kiwitalk that at some point it was planned to see Metroid Prime 3 played in a less linear and open exploration of the planet. And this hurt my soul.

Walker talked to New Zealand’s YouTube channel / podcast about how series director Mark Pacini added an interesting twist to his vision. [far more] Renewable assets.

We couldn’t prototype many of them because they were so big, Walker continued, adding that they had some ship prototypes. In fact, the mark, which added a former retro developer, was printed as one of the visual aids for this origami Samus ship. Hed took the mesh of the Samus ship and basically used a program to deploy it. He colored it and then used it as a mascot in some of his presentations.

In retrospect, Walker says he thinks he may not have achieved his goal in Prime 3, but of course they add that they are very proud of it. .. Then I subtly dropped the shark into the water he added and was very interested in seeing how the fan community responded to the increased use of the ship and the more open-world, non-linear experience we were doing. There is touching that pitch.

G / O media may receive fees

Well, I made it clear that it should definitely work after nearly 15 years. Because you suddenly changed your mind about what you wanted for Metroid Prime 4, right?

Please try to imagine. Land the ship at a selected location on the planet … No, do this right. Land your ship at an upgraded location for landing, then explore, scan, and discover in a non-linear way. Now that’s extraordinary. Keep up with the progressive discoveries of maintaining Metroidvania in Metroidvania, but discover hideouts, find suit upgrades in your own order, and stitch together more complex stories. What a mess, how do you make a time machine?

You can see the entire interview below, but I think I worked Internet Magic, which should start where the relevant discussion begins. Although it’s worth listening to the rest for some really detailed discussions of the Metroid Prime series development, including a discussion of how toxic the environment was retro during the development of Metroid Prime 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/metroid-prime-3-could-have-been-open-world-and-that-hu-1847792048

