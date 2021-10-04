You could immediately see your doctor using iPhone 13: this is the reason





According to a San Diego-based doctor, the iPhone 13’s features “innovate patient ophthalmology and telemedicine,” revealing that one of the new features of the device is being used unexpectedly. rice field.

As detailed in a LinkedIn post, ophthalmologist and digital health specialist Dr. Tommy Corn explained that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is used to capture high-quality macro images of the patient’s eyes. Did.

The iPhone 13 Pro features new macro and video shooting modes that use an improved ultra-wide camera to focus on subjects up to 2 cm away. Photographer Austin Mann said macro mode was “probably the most powerful advancement in this year’s camera system,” acting effectively “as a fourth lens,” and “not just a repetitive increase.” Stated.

Mr. Korn said he was impressed with this feature and said it would help monitor the patient’s recovery, such as when the resolution of the abrasion with a corneal transplant is healing, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has been used in patients. I shared the image I have.

The technology was highly praised by other medical professionals in the comments posted, and another doctor said the iPhone 13 Pro Max camera was “another way to impress, manage and nurture long-term relationships with patients. Insisted that it could be “the way”. Korn added that he is looking forward to where the technology goes.

