App store optimization: Google Play policy changes





Dave Bell, co-founder and CEO of Gummicube, explains how changes to Google’s policies on the Google Play Store affect app developers by approving apps rather than rejecting them.

In late April 2021, Google pre-announced some changes coming to the Play Store “late 2021”. As of September 29, some of these changes have begun to be implemented.

Developers need to adapt to changes, such as strict rules for fighting the misleading list of stores and recommendations for guidelines to stay relevant and “promotional” to Google’s eyes. Read below to learn more about the implications of these changes. Which is essential or suggestion? In response, evaluate how they affect your app store optimization strategy.

Required and Recommended Changes for Google Play Google is cracking down on the use of promotional text, pricing, and action-inspiring words in key placements in the store list, such as app titles, brief descriptions, and full descriptions. The extent to which these are implemented varies. Required Changes: “Required” changes mean that a release may be rejected if the release is not adhered to. This does not mean that you can leave the old content “as is” and exempt it. Updates to assets that are found to be non-compliant, whether or not they are for a particular asset, will be rejected.

Recommended Changes: “Recommended” changes are when Google considers how to place your app using the available metadata and creative fields when choosing a promotional app. That means, but we won’t completely reject apps that aren’t compliant with the changes. Here we need to weigh the strengths and weaknesses. You may have isolated yourself from potential features by using assets that are not within the recommended range, but there is no guarantee that the features will occur. If you run your experiments with these assets and see a significant increase in conversions and retention, you need to keep in mind the quantifiable benefits.

Required title, icon, and developer name changes In the Google example above, the app icon, title, and developer name all violate promotional or pricing language citations. These may not look as “spam” as forged push notifications on the icon (another element is no longer allowed), but they can be rejected as well. Below is a list of previously allowed and disallowed implementations by title, icon, and developer name.

The use of promotional text messages and words that hint at performance is a reason for your app to be rejected. Developers will no longer be able to promote their app using words such as “top,” “best,” and “# 1” in their metadata.

Pricing and Action Developers will not be able to state that the app is “free” or has “sale”. You will also no longer be able to seduce users with subpoenas such as “Update” or “Download Now”.

Additional title restrictions App titles will no longer be able to include certain text processing or punctuation in the field. -Do not use CAPS unless the brand is capitalized.

-Do not use special character sequences (such as “!!”) that are not related to the app

-Do not use emoji

The purpose of these restrictions is to clean up the app’s display in the Play Store and improve the readability of each field. Non-compliance with these updates may have previously seemed “poor quality” at worst, but is now the reason for refusal.

Required App Icon Changes Google has implemented a policy that limits the use of promotional or misleading images within the creative set. The app icon is getting the strictest guideline updates overall. In addition to not being able to use icon promotional or misleading text elements, app icons are no longer able to use images that are considered deceptive to Google’s eyes. Icons will not be able to incorporate images such as imitating notifications, ranking graphic elements, or pricing indicators. Even if they are correct, even if they are mistakenly attributed to “instant apps” or other Play program features. All of the above are reasons for refusal on the Play Store.

Since the enforcement date, Google has begun denying apps that incorporate these elements, even if they are as harmless as including “free” in their icons, and has issued strict violation notices.

Preview of Asset Guideline Recommendations These suggestions do not directly affect your app if it is rejected or pulled from the store, but they do affect your eligibility to introduce or promote your app across Google services.

When analyzing preview assets, Google asks developers to focus on answering the following questions:

1. Do preview assets accurately represent your app or game?

2. Does the preview asset provide enough information to help the user decide whether to install it?

3. Does the preview asset have no buzzwords such as “free” or “best” and instead focus on providing meaningful information about the unique aspects of the app or game?

4. Are the preview assets properly localized and easy to read?

If the developer can answer “yes” to the above question, this will help ensure that your app or game is recommended on Google Play.

Screenshots can contain stylized elements, such as being split into multiple images, as in the example on Google’s policy page below. The main consideration is to emphasize the UI of your app above all else.

Not yet implemented – title character change Although not yet implemented, Google has announced that titles will be reduced from 50 to 30 characters in the near future. This change affects many apps that take full advantage of the existing 50-character limit, using branded app names and title tags that describe the app’s main features.

The best practice for app store optimization is to use full space allocation. This is because it is the heaviest field of metadata that Google uses to index your app in search results. By shortening the title, developers can lose the ranking of important terms they previously targeted.

It’s important for developers to be prepared for the next enforcement, but they won’t change it in a hurry until it’s enforced, and while it’s still available, they’ll have to take advantage of the extra 20-character space for indexing. I have.

The overall goal of these changes is to give users a high quality Play Store experience. Most of these changes should also be positive for the developer. If your app is of high quality, you don’t have to resort to “deceptive” tactics such as false notifications or unfounded performance claims. However, some of these changes can adversely affect conversion performance. Apps that see improved conversions after including emoji or calling for free offers will need to find new ways to attract users according to new guidelines.

If you plan to update your app after the effective date in late September, please check the following:

Do not: 1. Use misleading information: a) Promotional texts such as “Top”, “Best”, “# 1”. b) Pricing and subpoenas such as “Update” and “Download Now”.

2. Use special characters or formats for app titles: a) no capital letters b) no emoji? c) No special character sequence or punctuation !!!

3. Use misleading creative elements: a) No false notification tags. b) There is no graphic element to indicate the ranking. c) There is no false “instant app” attribution.

Implementation: 1. Follow the new guidelines for store list preview assets: a) Accurately represent your app or game. b) Provide enough information to help the user decide whether to install. c) Do not use buzzwords such as “free” or “best”. d) Meaningful information about the unique aspects of the apps / games you provide. e) Localize the preview asset to make it easier to read.

2. Prepare to change the title text, but do not change it yet. a) We have a 30-character title option for when Google announces the enforcement date. b) Holds a 50-character title for now. An additional 20-character space to help index important terms related to your app.

Developers should be aware of when the Google Play Store will implement title changes and begin incorporating new metadata and creatives that comply with Google’s new limits. Otherwise, the app is at risk of being rejected or permanently removed from the store. You need to evaluate conversions and keyword ranking movements to see where things will land after these changes are implemented and find a way to continuous growth.

About the author Dave Bell is the co-founder and CEO of Gummicube. Gummicube is a global leader in app store optimization with over 11 years of experience in app optimization and marketing. We provide leading enterprise ASO technology and agency services to support our clients around the world. We are trusted by thousands of enterprise brands and major startups such as Microsoft, LinkedIn, Bethesda, SWEAT, GrubHub and McAfee.

