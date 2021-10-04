Healthtech Innovators Encourage Application to ABHIUS Cohort-Med-Tech Innovation





UK Healthtech Innovators seeking to strengthen and expand their activities in the United States are encouraged to apply now to the US Accelerator 2022 Cohort of the UK Healthtech Industry Association (ABHI).

In its fourth year, ABHI US Accelerator targets UK medical device, diagnostics and digital health companies looking to enter and upgrade the US healthcare market. The 2022 program will run from January 2022 to December 2022.

Next year’s program will do a lot with the recent announcement that face-to-face meetings will be revived and restrictions on travel to the United States for vaccinated British citizens will be relaxed as blockage restrictions continue to be relaxed. Promising to provide, member companies will build a more personal and lasting relationship with ABHI’s long-cultivated network of leaders and hospital systems.

Important of these is access to ABHI’s full-year trade mission program across the United States, developed to provide access to senior leaders, clinicians, and procurement teams in a multi-state world-class hospital system. is.

Paul Benton, Managing Director of International, said: Companies joining ABHI next year will include a diverse combination of medical devices, diagnostics and digital health businesses. participant. With news of a resumption of travel to the United States last week and a busy program of face-to-face activities planned for next year, companies are encouraged to apply as soon as possible so they don’t miss it.

This means gaining exclusive access to trade missions to the United States. This allows companies to explore new markets, minimize risk, meet new customers and gain valuable market insights.

Working with ABHI’s international team, each company participating in the ABHI US Accelerator Program will enjoy a bespoke 12-month plan to support their individual US market entry strategies. This customized plan is backed by access to an extensive network of professionals in the market.

A week-long trade mission to the United States exclusively for program members provides companies with a great opportunity to engage with the right stakeholders who are key to their individual company goals.

Next year’s new class of ABHIUS Accelerator companies’ first mission is to visit Texas from February 28th to March 1st. This visit provides a high level of connectivity with ABHI’s extensive network throughout the state, including medical systems, industry associations, businesses, and professional services companies. The mission will be set for next year, after which we will visit major states in the United States, including Minnesota, home to healthcare powerhouses such as California, Tennessee, and Mayo Clinic, and the Medical Array of Healthtech Clusters. It concludes in December in Florida and New York, home to some of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions and research programs.

One of the companies returning next year is Bristol-based virtual reality company Virti, whose founder and CEO Dr. Alexander Young said the program is a great tool for companies to understand the US market. It states that there is.

This is a great way to do market research in the United States. If you have an established product for building a sales force or operations team, you can really get a taste of what the market can do for you. How to operate the medical system in the United States. In terms of advice, I really aim for it and say that understanding it will really lead you to the front of the game in terms of your income and your growth.

As more than 80% of the currently available locations are used, companies are urged not to delay the submission of their application to the ABHI US Accelerator 2022 Cohort. For informal discussions about applying or opportunities, contactlottie.mcmahon @ abhi.org.uk

