Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Last DLC Character | Date, Leak, How to Watch





The final DLC character finally arrives at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This final fighter is to end the impressive slate of post-launch content with the game. And the character’s identity will soon be revealed!

This will be the 12th DLC character to participate in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate since the Nintendo Switch battle royale game began in December 2017. The latest addition that preceded this was Tekken’s Kazuya, which was certainly a surprise.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate already features Pokemon, Minecraft, Metroid, Fire Emblem, and many other well-known franchise characters, so there seems to be no limit to the crossovers Nintendo can pull off here. is. ..

So keep reading and start with the most important release date and give us all the important information about the final DLC character of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

When will the final DLC character of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate be released?

From a UK perspective, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s final DLC character public event will begin on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 3 pm BST. This will be an online live stream much like Nintendo Direct.

If you’re reading this from a different time zone, here’s a breakdown of when Smash Bros. will start events around the world.

USA: October 5th, 7am PT / 10am UK: October 5th, 3pm BST Central Europe: October 5th, 4pm CEST Russia: October 5th, 5pm MSK Japan: October 5th 11:00 pm JST Australia: Midnight AEST How to watch Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo Direct Live Stream until October 6th

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event will be hosted on Nintendo’s official YouTube account. You can see the following video embedded here. When the time comes, just click on the player.

This live stream is called “Final Mr. Sakurai Presents”. The title refers to game designer Masahiro Sakurai, who is usually the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which hosts this type of event.

In the event description, we invite players to the final public presentation of the #SmashBrosUltimateDLC fighter with director Masahiro Sakurai. The release date of the Fighters and the final Mii Fighter costume will also be released! The presentation will be about 40 minutes long and will be the final presentation on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

When is the final character release date for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The release date of the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be revealed at the live stream event mentioned above. Please update this page as soon as it is confirmed.

It will be interesting to see if Nintendo will release the character soon or wait a few days. Wed predicted the latter, for example, based on a recent form revealed a few days before Kazuya Tetsuken arrived in the game. This gave Nintendo extra time to build the hype.

Rumors and Leaks: Who is the last DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

If you don’t want to see the potential spoilers of Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Direct, look away now! As is often the case in the gaming world, there is one favorite character that has run wild in the last few days due to potential leaks.

A YouTube video from an account named PapaGenos summarizes an obvious leak. This shows that Kingdom Hearts Sora is the last DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The video claims that Nintendo reserves the right to use some Disney songs in presentations, so it looks like Sora could appear.

After all, if you’ve played Kingdom Hearts games in sequence, you’ll find that the key-wielding teen Sora frequently intersects with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and many other Disney icons.

Perhaps Sora takes his famous companion to the showcase and announces that he has arrived at Smash? Of course, you only know the time. Please update this page as more details become available.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for the latest insights.

See the video game release schedule for all games planned on the console.

