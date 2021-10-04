Ophthalmologist using iPhone 13 responds to criticism





We recently reported on an ophthalmologist who uses the new macro photography feature of iPhone 13 to record patient progress.

Thanks to macro mode, Dr. Tommy Corn can take very detailed eye pictures and observe and record important details about the patient’s health.

Cone was criticized in several quarters and people suggested that a DSLR with a suitable macro lens should be used instead, explaining why this isn’t necessary …

Photo site Petapixel interviewed Korn.

The photos were shared on 9to5Mac and other media outlets and social media. But based on some of the comments he saw, he says he believes there is some confusion as to why he uses the iPhone in the first place.

In an interview with PetaPixel, he said there was some confusion as to whether the camera would replace the test and large cameras. Suppose you have eye condition or eye problems and you have to see a doctor, and after 6 months you see and ask what it looks like compared to the last time. Do you think the doctor remembers? They can’t remember. They see notes and verbal explanations.

Dr. Korn says this is why doctors who want to be honest take pictures to monitor their progress in addition to a large number of notes. Some comments on his post on LinkedIn encouraged Dr. Korn to use a higher quality standalone camera so he could see more details, but doctors said it was Explain that it is not the point of being.

I’m using it for documentation. I have just enough information to know if it’s serious, he reveals.

According to an ophthalmologist, he used to use a DSLR camera and a $ 15,000 slit-eye camera with an iPhone adapter, but now he doesn’t need either. Images on the iPhone 13 are sufficient for that purpose, and because it’s a much faster and simpler process, it could otherwise be used by doctors who simply rely on written notes.

In addition, he says patients can use the iPhone 13 at home.

They can now send me photos remotely and I can make televideo visits with them and ask them to show their eyes, he says. And it improves telemedicine. That way, you can bring in people who really need to meet in person, and even non-urgent people can conveniently get care at home.

That’s the true power of this kind of iPhone development for me. Not only does cinematic video replace cinema cameras, but it also replaces high-end professional equipment, making these types of features easily accessible to everyone.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/10/04/ophthalmologist-using-iphone-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos