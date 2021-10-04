Simplify complex wound treatment with innovative medical technology





Current standard treatment procedures used to treat complex and chronic wounds are often very invasive, inefficient and have a high incidence of complications. PolarityTE develops a variety of regenerated tissue products that utilize the patient’s own cells and tissues, such as SkinTE, to address the critical issues of unmet medical needs in the treatment of chronic wounds. Technology Networks recently spoke with Richard Hague, CEO and President of Polarity TE. Details about the science behind SkinTE and how it can overcome some of the limitations associated with other chronic wound treatments. In this interview, Richard also discusses what he envisions about the future of wound care spaces. Anna McDonald (AM): What are the main causes of diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) and other complex wounds? Richard Haag (RH): Diabetic foot ulcer is a common complication of living with diabetes. An estimated 1 to 3.5 million people in the United States have a history of diabetic foot ulcer, and diabetic foot ulcer is newly diagnosed every 1.2 seconds worldwide. Diabetic foot ulcer is an open leg pain or wound in a diabetic patient. Diabetic foot ulcers form from vertical and shear stress in patients suffering from peripheral neuropathy, or nerve damage, and lower limb ischemia, or lack of blood flow. Shearing is a major cause of skin failure and results from a combination of downward pressure and friction, while vertical stress is caused by repeated compression. Infections can also occur if diabetic foot ulcers are not properly and frequently treated. Bacteria can enter the bloodstream through open wounds and can cause sepsis. Sepsis is a complication of a life-threatening infection that causes systemic inflammation. Or osteomyelitis, bone infection. Recurrence of ulcers is a serious problem, and 40% of patients with diabetic foot ulcer experience recurrence of ulcers in one year. This rate increases over 5 years and 65% of patients with diabetic foot ulcer experience recurrence of the ulcer. The widespread outbreak of diabetic foot ulcer and other risks also raises concerns about the two most feared consequences of patients experiencing this condition: amputation and increased mortality. ratio. Amputation occurs when other treatment options have been exhausted by a medical professional and the wound cannot heal or continues to grow. Diabetes-related post-amputation mortality is over 70% in patients over 5 years. Pressure damage is local damage to the skin and underlying tissues of the body and is the result of pressure due to the combination of water and shear. Pressure damage occurs when pressure blocks blood circulation to the skin for hours or days at a time, the affected area remains in the same position for extended periods of time, or fluid excessively moistens the skin. These often occur when the patient is bedridden, hospitalized for weeks or months, inactive, or immobile.

Like diabetic foot ulcer, compression wounds have long-term complications, including various systemic infections. When a wound is infected, it can spread to various parts of the body, including the skin, bones, blood, brain and spinal cord, and the heart. Compression wounds can cause long-term damage to the skin and tissues. AM: Describe the current standard treatment procedure for complex wound treatment. What are the problems that complex injuries and pressure / trauma injuries pose to doctors, nurses and first responders? RH: Medical professionals use two classification systems to identify the stage of diabetic foot ulcer and compression injury. The Wagner ulcer classification system utilizes a scale from 0 to 5. 5 is the most extreme with widespread gangrene on the foot. The National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Board (NPIAP) and European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Board (EPUAP) guidelines numerically classify pressure injuries from I to IV by wound depth by examination and palpation. The most severe form of compression injury, classified as Stage IV, spreads to the deep skin layers of the fascia, exposing muscles, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, or bone. Physicians recommend treatment plans based on the severity of wounds classified by the appropriate classification. Classification system. For both complex wounds and diabetic foot ulcers, load reduction and wound resection are the main methods of wound healing. Off-road refers to minimizing or removing the weight and pressure on the foot to help heal the wound. Wound resection involves thoroughly cleaning the wound and removing dead or infected skin tissue.

Additional treatments are used in parallel with unloading and wound resection and include off-the-shelf, similar or heterogeneous products. These off-the-shelf products are used to accelerate contractures that lead to the formation of scar tissue. Early surgical closure of compression injuries is also a commonly used treatment option for physicians. AM: What are some of the main limitations associated with traditional approaches to treating DFU and other difficult wounds? RH: There are important unmet needs. Develop innovative products for complex wounds. This is more efficient and economical for patients and physicians, has fewer complications and gives better results. Traditional methods for healing other wounds, such as skin grafts, are rarely used due to poor blood flow in the wound and the need for strong tissue.

The main limitation of traditional approaches to complex wounds, along with effectiveness, is the difficulty of applying the product or performing the procedure. Off-the-shelf allogeneic or heterogeneous products require multiple applications, leading to frequent visits to the patient’s clinical care environment and multiple appointments with a physician. These types of treatments also pose a risk of rejection when the body recognizes the transplanted tissue as foreign, resulting in infections and low closure rates.

Both allogeneic and heterogeneous products have been studied primarily for superficial ulcers. However, there are greater problems in treating more advanced wounds (Wagner 2 and above). Treatments for full-thickness ulcers that spread to several layers of skin, sometimes muscles and bones, have not been studied much. Patients with more severe wounds are not given treatment options that adequately address their needs, leading to a last resort for amputation. In the case of compression injuries, early surgical closure of the wound can reduce hospitalization and morbidity. However, the decision to reconstruct these wounds presents complex considerations to the physician. Due to significant loss of skin, fat, and sometimes muscle, stage 3 and 4 compression injuries often resist conservative surgical approaches. The most common methods are local tissue relocation and flap reconstruction, with stage II to IV pressure injuries with closure rates as low as 5% and 30% at 8 and 12 weeks. In addition to being less effective, doctors have reported the incidence of surprising complications such as infection, hypoperfusion, and neuropathy in patients undergoing stage 3-4 compression injury surgery. AM: Explain the science behind SkinTE. How can this product overcome some of the challenges of other chronic wound treatments? RH: SkinTE is an innovative alternative made with the patient’s own full-thickness skin. SkinTE retains the patient’s endogenous regenerative cell population to promote healing of difficult-to-treat wounds. By developing homemade products for wound healing, avoiding the problem of heterologous or allogeneic treatment of recognizing the reflexes of cells and grafts collected by the body and speeding up delivery of this solution to the patient. The doctor wants to collect a small centimeter-sized area. Full-thickness skin from the donor site containing the multicellular segment of the regenerative cell population, usually behind the patient’s legs. This procedure can be performed under local anesthesia not only for outpatients, but also for inpatients as needed, avoiding frequent and time-consuming appointments for wound care teams and patients.

Skin samples are shipped to Polarity TEs Labs and processed into pastes that maintain the regenerative quality of the patient’s skin. Prompt response is often essential for the treatment of serious wounds, and Polarity TEs skin treatment can be achieved within 48 hours. SkinTE is easily dispensed from the syringe with a paste-like consistency, spread throughout the wound and covered with a dressing until closed. SkinTE is being investigated for its applicability to the treatment of multiple types of wounds. SkinTE is currently being evaluated for DFU> 10 cm2 and stage 3 and 4 compression injuries, acute trauma, and burns. Finding a solution that can be adapted to several types of wounds and severity is important for improving patient outcomes. AM: What future innovations do you think will occur in the field of wound care to improve patient outcomes?

RH: Wound treatment is adaptive and needs to work with the patient’s own body to take advantage of the regenerative properties of skin cells to promote wound healing. The future of wound care is shifting to solutions that deal with all types of wounds, regardless of cause or severity. Patients with late wounds are often given few alternatives to amputation, and medical professionals need to find a solution to avoid this result. Amputation limits the patient’s mobility. Both the patient and the medical system are costly. Surgery, regular examinations and physiotherapy are required. Next-generation wound care should include off-the-shelf options for rapid dosing, along with higher closure rates. PolarityTE wants to be part of a solution for patients with difficult-to-treat wounds.

Richard Haag was talking to Anna McDonald, a science writer on the technology network.

