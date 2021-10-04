MoU – OpenGov Asia Enables Deep Tech Innovation with PolyU





The Victoria State Government is helping Victorian defense industry companies transform their businesses by deploying digital technology to drive value and productivity that drive competitive advantage.

The Minister of Industry Support and Recovery recently announced the $ 1.36 million Smart Enough Factory program to help small businesses in Victoria’s defense industry to modernize their design and manufacturing processes.

The Smart Enough Factory program, offered by DMTC Limited (formerly Defense Materials Technology Center), provides participants with the opportunity to adopt digital technology to overcome barriers such as cost, lack of skills, and security vulnerabilities and enter the defense supply chain. We support the creation of.

The program leverages advances in data-driven production to enhance the capabilities of Digital and Industry 4.0 to improve business operational performance and manufacturing productivity, resulting in more efficient processes and significant cost savings. To realize.

Pilot programs are underway at five Victorian SMEs. The full-scale program runs for the first three years from the end of the year, with up to 20 Victorian defense projects each year to enjoy the benefits of the program.

The program also accepts up to eight undergraduate or graduate internships from universities in Victoria each year and provides technical support through a scheme managed by the Institute of Defense Sciences (Victoria), providing valuable work experience and the defense industry. Provides exposure to, and potential for future employment.

The program means that by adopting advanced technology, it will ultimately increase the prospects of participating companies participating in multi-billion dollar defense programs and increase employment and investment in Victoria’s defense sector. increase.

Victoria’s defense sector contributes up to $ 8.4 billion annually to the state economy and employs approximately 24,000 people at 6,300 companies that manufacture equipment and service defense operations. Victorian businesses can show interest in the program through their website.

The Minister of Industry Support and Restoration said the Victoria State Government is local to make it more responsive, adaptable and connectable than ever to ensure that the region leads with advanced manufacturing, innovation and technology. He said he is supporting the defense industry.

He added that the program will support the growth and transformation of defense companies, support employment and economic growth, and solidify Victoria’s position as Australia’s leading manufacturing capital.

DMTC Limited’s CEO said the Smart Enough Factory program not only takes companies to the starting line, but also puts them in a better position to compete and win their jobs. It’s about concrete actions to give Australian hands industrial capacity.

Defense Trends in 2020: A recent report entitled Investing in the Digital Future states that technology has dramatically disrupted the defense industry. This applies not only to the plates and systems that are increasingly in demand by the military, but also to the internal processes that defense companies use to bring their products and services to market.

Western countries are dramatically accelerating procurement models to bring promising technologies to the field faster. Often employs commercial world applications such as 5G. New cyber, electromagnetic, and biological weapons threats are becoming more urgent and changing the nature of defense.

The report states that new competition, increased digitalization and accelerated procurement schedules will continue to weigh on existing players. Focusing on large shifts, the report identifies three ongoing shifts that will radically change the defense industry.

The first and most important is the need for digital transformation. To date, many defense companies have taken steps to incorporate technology into their products and services, but lag behind other industries in R & D investment in key areas such as AI and automation. .. This includes investments in areas such as hypersonic aircraft, advanced materials, autonomous technology and space.

The second major trend is procurement. New technologies arrive much earlier than traditional acquisition cycles and are coming from increasingly new market entrants.

The third trend is the need to change the defense contract workforce that was the subject of the 2019 Labor Aviation Survey. Studies show that the current workforce profile, with many older workers approaching retirement, represents an opportunity to dramatically reshape the workforce through a large wave of employment.

