Author of the “$ 1 Billion Code” for the Inventor of Google Earth





Created by Oliver Ziegenberg and Robert Talheim based on the actual event and scheduled to be released exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, the Netflix mini-series “The Billion Dollar Code” is the German inventor of 1994 Terravision and theirs. The battle is the Google Earth algorithm. In 2014, Berlin-based ART + COM sued Google for patent infringement, claiming the system was very similar to Google Earth.

“‘Social Network’ was told from the perspective of a winner or adversary: ​​Mark Zuckerberg. We tell our story from the perspective of the beautiful loser, the Wincherbos brothers,” the show’s world premiere. At the Zuckerberg Film Festival that follows, Zuckerberg speaks to variety with reference to David Fincher’s views on the origin of Facebook’s 2010 problem.

“Also, in that movie, you don’t really love the guy. You see him from the outside. Throughout this process, you wanted the character you wanted to accompany,” Talheim adds. ..

Going back and forth between trials, the early days of Silicon Valley, and the first waves of the Internet revolution in the 1990s, the duo first imagined the story as a feature film and quickly embraced the opportunity offered by a much longer format. ..

“Functions need to significantly reduce everything. Now we could quote all the technical and financial experts and dedicate the entire episode to just the trial. We are always as an example. Mentioned “Chernobyl”. In one episode, the man appears because he has to kill all the dogs and then disappears again. It never worked in the movie, “says Ziegenbalg.

The fierce battle for teravision gave them the opportunity to tell a broader story about what the Internet is and what it will be like today, they said, “of the justice and technology boom of the digital age. Wild West “1990s.

“In the meantime, we lived in Berlin. We remember that time-we were there! Although the story set in the Archetypal Old West always has its pros and cons. There are no rules. We build the strongest ones ourselves. That’s what happened here, “Thalheim adds.

“The most powerful baron of cows takes the law with their own hands, and it’s basically Google. These people are like these poor peasants,” but this is our land! ” Says Ziegenbalg, calling the miniseries the “last episode” of a 20-year struggle.

With the help of their protagonists, the artists and hackers played by Leonardo Shacher and Marius Arendt, and their old incarnations, Mark Washke and Michel Matichevic, they also have an ever-evolving nature of friendship. I wanted to show.

“Like any other relationship, one can be stronger and the other in turn. Talheim also mentions the man behind him and the man behind him. Some of them, such as Axel Schmidt, Pavelmeyer and Gerdgur Ennis, attended the Zurich premiere.

“They didn’t come to us and say,’Tell us about it.’ I spoke to Axel yesterday, who took all these documents back to the basement after the trial, after they fought for their final recognition as entrepreneurs, and said: I don’t want to think about it again. ” When we started interviewing them, it all came back to the surface, “he says.

“I think it’s a new beginning. They’re not part of our story, but we’re now part of their story.”

“When they asked Mark Zuckerberg if’social networks’ was his story, he said:’It’s all a lie, it’s an invention.’ He supports it. We didn’t, and Google doesn’t support us, “added Ziegenbalg, wondering about the possible future implications.

“We never got close to them. They wouldn’t get in anyway because these big tech companies want to manage and protect their image. We take the risk. I decided to give it a name. I don’t know how they will react or if they will sue us. ”

