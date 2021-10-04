You can get a discount on Cambridge Clean Tech Venture Day here!





Cambridge Cleantech will host a two-day conference this month as part of its 10th anniversary, and Cambridge Independent readers are entitled to a 20% discount.

Cambridge Clean Tech Team for Venture Day. From the left, communication manager Cynthia Anand. Sylvie Russell, Operations Manager. Martin Gallat, CEO. Sam Goodall, International Project Manager. Auriane Cirasuolo, Communication & Event Coordinator. And Camila Vila-Echague, European project manager.Photo Julian Eels

The two-day event will begin on October 20th with Cleantech Futures: Exploring a Decade of Cleantech Innovation. Keynote speakers include Daniel Zeichner MP, Dr. Beatrix Schlarb-Ridley of the British Antarctic Survey, and Carlota Sanz Ruiz, co-founder of the Donut Economics Action Lab.

The second day of October 21st is Clean Tech Venture Day before COP26. This is an opportunity to meet and network with the transformants of the Clean Tech world. Since its inception in 2006, more than 275 companies have pitched to Clean Tech Venture Days and 650m has been invested as a result of the event. Pitching sessions take place in the morning and afternoon.

Other speakers include Christian Inglis, Head of Urban Systems at Innovate UK. Kalyan Salma, Johnson Matthey’s External Innovation Manager, and Gareth Ellis, Energy and Environment Manager, Cranfield University’s facility.

When Cambridge Clean Tech CEO Martin Galat launched Cambridge Clean Tech in 2011, he never imagined that 10 years later we would be the longest and most successful clean tech network in the UK. .. Over the past few years, we have seen climate technology move to the forefront of the solutions needed to combat the climate crisis. Governments around the world, including the United Kingdom, are adopting green growth as their primary goal for the next decade. At the Cleantech Futures conference in October, we’ll look at how far we’ve reached and what we need to do over the next decade to ensure we reach our 1.5C goals.

Cambridge Clean Tech Venture Day will be held on October 20th and 21st

The first day of the conference will include a series of talks celebrating the last decade of climate innovation, followed by a direct reception at the Bradfield Center in Cambridge. On October 21st, the pre-COP26 edition of Cleantech Venture Day, a popular marketing and investment event, will be available in virtual form. The Cleantech Futures Conference is an opportunity to meet, network and learn from the best in the field of cleantech world transformants.

Cambridge Cleantech has been hosting Cleantech Venture Day in London since 2017, and last year it managed to run this popular event in virtual form. Here are some of the companies that have won big in previous pitch events:

–Echion Technologies, a member of Cambridge Cleantech invited to the pitch by DITEast, has won investment from Zero Carbon Capital and other investor groups this year. Series A rounds have been led by CBMM, the world’s leading supplier of niobium products, and BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active and dynamic equity capital investor in growing economies.

Jean de La Verpilliere, CEO of Echion Technologies, a former beneficiary of the investment made on Cambridge Venture Day.Photo: Keith Heppel

Cleantech Venture Day is a great opportunity to meet like-minded investors and partners. Jean de La Verpilliere, founder and CEO of Echion Technologies, pitched at the March 2021 event, with one of the VC fund’s judges investing in Series A.

-Agnes Czako, the founder of Airex, a smart ventilation company, received the Woman Innovator of the Year Award from Innovate UK. The company, which pitched at Cleantech Venture Week 2020, won an investment from Barclays after being introduced through Cambridge Cleantech. RADPropulsion is another very strong Cleantech Venture Day pitcher this year, winning investments from One Planet Capital and many other investors.

-Companies that have marketed in the last few years and have grown significantly since then include Cheeky Panda, a bamboo hygiene product company that aims to become the first crowdfunding company to be listed on the stock index. And Properea who succeeded in crowdfunding in the middle of the pandemic.

Martin Garrett, CEO of Cambridge Clean Tech

All this shows that investment in the clean tech sector is on the rise. An analysis of climate technology investment over the last 18 months tracked 1,000 investors funding climate technology transactions, and San Francisco-based Climate Tech VC has recorded the highest investment in this sector. And found that there were no signs of reduction. In the first half of 2021, climate technology start-ups raised $ 16 billion in 250 venture deals.

At the final event in March, the Cambridge Cleantech team facilitated more than 60 one-on-one meetings requested by investors between investors and startups.

Cleantech Futures Conference by partners Oxfordshire Greentech, Clean Growth UK, Business Isle of Man, JA Kemp, Granted, Allia Future Business Center, Birketts, Consensus Business Group, KISS, Wallonia and GreenWin, Catax, Cheeky Panda, S-Tech It is supported. And Yangzhou Innovation Center.

The 20% discount code for Cleantech Venture Day is CI-READER. If you book a ticket, you can participate in the event (anniversary) of the previous day for free. Click here for details.

