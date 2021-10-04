So who will be the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?





It must be said that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate showed an extraordinary run. Masahiro Sakurai and his team oversee an ongoing highly hyped project to expand the launch roster through the Fighters Pass, with Volume 2, the sixth and final character being the end of the road. Was confirmed.

As you know, this will last about 40 minutes tomorrow (October 5th) with a special broadcast of 7am Pacific Standard Time / 10am Eastern Standard Time / 3pm UK / 4pm Central European Summer Time.

When it comes to predicting the final addition (official roster number 82), it feels like all bets are off. Especially with the addition of DLC, some long-awaited characters that were supposed to be off board due to logistical issues were delivered: Joker, Banjo & Kazooie, Steve / Alex, Kazuya. There seem to be few franchises out of range, and as Ultimate continues to play the game, it feels like no character is really impossible.

Now, to prepare for the excitement, we took the previous list, made some necessary adjustments, and voted all over again. So, please tell us who you think will end the lineup.

Leon S. Kennedy

Featured games: Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Series

Target: High recognition coefficient. Unlike existing characters, the possibility of a unique style. May be part of a Resident Evil Evil Fighter pair-Claire and maybe? Great hair.

Opposition: With guns, knives, blood, and creeping zombie flesh, the Leon and Resident Evil series aren’t exactly child-friendly (except for the president’s daughter). Counterpoint: The Metal Gear Solid series features genital-based explosives and snakes still in the smash.

Final Smash: A chainsaw guy jumps into the stage and everyone except Leon loses his head.

Viewtiful Joe

Notable games: Viewtiful Joe, Viewtiful Joe 2

Target: Crazy style. A skilled fighter that fits perfectly already. Sexy Silvia will be a great shadow fighter.

Opposition: I haven’t appeared in the game for a while (it doesn’t necessarily matter-kids need education!)

Final Smash: Joe slows down the time and delivers blow-after-blow until the time resumes and the opponent bounces around the screen.

Amaterasu Omikami

Featured games: Okamiden, Okamiden

Target: Possibility of cool combat using Celestial Brush. Rich combat experience; Ink painting style is a unique addition (imagine the stage).

Against: … No, I can’t think of anything.

Final Smash: Chibi Terrace pops out with a Celestial Brush and plants a bomb that blows enemies into the stratosphere.

Ramirez & Johnny (Fortnite)

Notable games: Fortnite

Target: Incredibly recognized by millions of people. The manga style goes well. Choose from a wide range of echo fighter skins. Fortnite = It’s still so hot that it may last forever at this rate.

Against: Is there anything? He screams a lot, but it’s not.

Final Smash: After thanking the bus driver 3000-4000 times, he finally drops his car from the sky directly above the enemy and shows your gratitude.

Goku

Notable games: Dragon Ball Fighters, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and many more

Target: The most famous characters in the giant franchise are actually great martial artsmen with lots of flashy movements and Bandai Namco’s properties (they are Sakurai’s big friends and colleagues).

Against: Is there anything? Unless you count a lot of yelling as negative, that’s not really the case.

Final Smash: Bounces into the clouds, producing projectiles of immense strength, screaming very loudly, completely annihilating all of its path.

Wrestler (Rhythm Tengoku)

Featured games: Rhythm Tengoku Megamix, Rhythm Tengoku Series

Target: A large repertoire of killer moves. It looks great on the camera. A great addition to the Smash soundtrack vault. Wubba dubba dub, is that true?

Opposition: Our desire for fighters may be based solely on who we want to see in the form of amiibo-this may be one of those times.

Final Smash: Choose the one you like! Maybe the paparazzi flock to the frame and you “pose for the fans” and blow everyone off stage with your powerful pécs. Alternatively, the Chorus Kids arrive and use the ultrasonic voice to shatter your opponent.

Maro

Notable games: Pushmo / Pullblox, Crashmo / Fallblox

Target: You can create interesting mechanisms for stages filled with blocks. I haven’t seen MallonSwitch yet …

Opposition: Little-known cute characters are sure to cause “fan” anger in certain circles.

Final Smash: A wall of blocks will appear behind your opponent and Maro will press a button. As he is on the block, everyone else is shattered from the stage towards the screen, landing with an exclamation mark and sliding down.

Downwell man

Notable Games: Downwell

Target: Potential load at the downwell stage. Gun boots provide cool aggressive movements. It’s unlikely to be Bayonetta, but it will create a great team. Will get off … well.

Against: A little one note?

Final Smash: The Downwell guy removes his gun boots and puts them on his opponent. Having no experience with such footwear, they are blown up from the stage towards their destiny.

Master chief

Notable Games: Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo Series

Target: An iconic game character. Trained in advanced combat.

Opposition: The Master Chief is very different, but Microsoft’s crossover with BK and Steve was already very surprising.

Final Smash: Warsog speeds up to the stage, and the chief jumps in while still in motion, plowing enemies and ending the battle.

Dante

Featured games: Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry series

Target: DMC games have been re-released on Switch for some time. It fits naturally into the smash.

Against: Yet another swordfighter. Perhaps too similar to an existing fighter?

Final Smash: “Let’s Rock, Baby!” Then Virgil, Trish, Lady, and more jump in. Stylish and explosive violence continues.

Tetromino

Notable Games: Really?

Target: New additions. Very symbolic. I want to see the T-spin turn into an aggressive move.

Opposition: Tetromino is not endowed with a wealth of personality.

Final Smash: Throw a Tetris 99-inspired line over your opponent and crush it mercilessly.

Wonderful 101

Notable Games: The Wonderful 101

Target: Unique additions with plenty of personality and potential. It fits nicely into the long-rumored switch port.

Opposition: One of the technical challenges of implementing so many fighters in one “character”.

Final Smash: The entire 101 morph forms a unite hand and flicks the stage nicely.

