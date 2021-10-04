KSL Biomedical Expands to Canada with Acquisition of Pulse Scientific-Med-Tech Innovation





KSL Biomedical, developer of diagnostic and therapeutic applications for immunology, oncology, virology, and genomics, announces its entry into Canada with the acquisition of Pulse Scientific, a manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic products in Toronto. Did.

With the establishment of KSL Biomedical Canada and the acquisition of Pulse Scientific, KSL will expand its international base for product distribution and lab sales to integrate additional technologies, business lines and acquisition targets in Burlington, Greater Toronto Area (GTA). It is positioned. ), Or later.

Pulse Scientific specializes in the manufacture and distribution of technical microbial products and controls for clinical, industrial and pharmaceutical customers, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) testing for laboratories and physicians. The company is ISO 13485 certified and licensed by Health Canada to distribute medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics in Canada, Europe, and many other markets.

Kevin Lawson, President and Chief Executive Officer of KSL Biomedical, said: We hope that this acquisition will provide increased access to the market for existing Pulse Scientific and KSL biomedical products, as well as complementary products identified by the upcoming Canadian business development team.

The acquisition will allow KSL to leverage its unique biomarkers and instruments to add unique products and services to its pipeline, including unique diagnostics, laboratory products, medical devices and assays.

Allenchan, President of Pulse Scientific, said: Bring continuous success to their company. Personally, I can contribute to my sales and marketing efforts with a rewarding experience.

As a Regulatory Authority and Commissioned Research Institute (CRO), KSL secures Health Canada approval for manufacturers outside Canada seeking access to the Canadian market and Canadian companies seeking regulatory approval in large markets outside Canada. I am in a good position to do so.

With the establishment of KSL Biomedical Canada, the company is now looking to build a strong and dynamic leadership team to run new divisions.

We always aim to grow KSL through innovations led by various diagnostic teams or from outside the company. Lawson is ready to embrace the business opportunities of collaboration. We also hire professionals who can accelerate growth, such as Canadian leaders. Specifically, we plan to hire many positions in the fields of business development, sales, and research and development.

