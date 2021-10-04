Earn Echo Dot and Smart Light Bulbs for $ 25 and Echo Show 8 for $ 70 or More on Amazon Today





Amazon’s ever-growing Echo Gadget lineup is on sale on a regular basis, and this is definitely the time for discounts to fly rapidly. That’s true today. Amazon’s Epic Daily Deal section mix has a lot of echo gadgets that feel like Prime Day or Black Friday style price cut slivers.

Amazon

The first is the Echo Dot smart speaker. Specifically, it is the 3rd generation pack version of 2018. With all the same Alexa talent as any other Echo smart speaker, the design is outdated, but it still looks better than the original with its fabric build available in three colors. Amazon usually sells for $ 40, but today you can buy a Sengled color-changing smart light bulb for free for just $ 25. If you can live without the Echo Dot’s new spherical design (bundles usually sell for $ 55), it’s a decent deal.

Chris Monroe / CNET

Next up is the Echo Show 8, Amazon’s 8-inch Alexa touchscreen smart display. CNET’s Dave Priest is a great kitchen companion where you can share recipes, host video chats with friends and family, and stream music and TV while cooking. In less than a year, it was available for purchase at a selling price of $ 70 from the original asking price of $ 110.

Amazon

The last to be sold is the 4th generation Echo Dot Kids Edition. This is a new sphere, featuring a fun panda-like design found here. In addition, the Echo Dot Kids Edition features carefully selected kids content and enhanced parental controls. If you’re thinking of choosing one, buy today and get $ 20 off.

