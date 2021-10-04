Web Developer’s “Happiest” Announcement: Google Search Says Goodbye to Microsoft’s Internet Explorer 11





Google Search, the largest product of Google’s parent Alphabet, has finally dropped support for Microsoft’s legacy browser, Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11).

Through 9to5Google, Google has ended support for IE 11. This is because “now is the time” and browsers make up only a small portion of the browsers used in Google search.

The news that Google Search will end official support for IE11 comes from Google software engineer Malte Uble, who now offers a simplified version of Google Search to the IE11 browser “Fallback Experience”. I explained that it will provide.

As a web developer, this has been one of the happiest announcements for some time. GoogleSearch has ended support for IE 11 in its main product (you can continue to search, but you’ll get a fallback experience). I mainly post this so you can send it to your boss. We did math. It’s time.

Google’s original product, which is ending support for IE 11, is a notable event, but the move isn’t surprising at all.

Google ended support for IE11 from the Workspace / GSuite app in March and did the same with the video conference platform Meet in August.

In addition, Microsoft ended support for its own legacy browsers in web versions of Microsoft 365 apps such as Teams and Outlook in August.

Microsoft continues to support IE 11 dependent apps via the Chromium-based browser Edge. It was committed in 2018 after decommissioning the browser engine in an Edge for Google open source project for Windows only. With the switch to Chromium, Microsoft is now able to use browsers with support across Windows 7 to Windows 10, and macOS and Linux. The new Edge now allows you to open legacy IEM HTML files in “Internet Explorer mode”.

Google’s decision makes even more sense when you look at Microsoft’s timeline for IE on Windows 10. Microsoft will exclude IE from many versions of Windows 10 on June 15, 2022, except for enterprise versions of operating systems such as Windows 10 Long Term Servicing Channel. Meanwhile, Windows 11 will soon be deployed on new hardware, while Windows 10 will end support in October 2025.

Google points out that the Workspace app works when IE users switch to Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Chromium-based Microsoft Edge.

Unfortunately for Microsoft, Edge isn’t close to Google Chrome’s competitors in terms of market share, but things can change as Windows 11 becomes more widespread and Edge ships as the default browser. ..

According to StatCounter, Edge has an 8.75% desktop share worldwide, just below the 9.67% owned by Apple’s macOS-only Safari browser. Google Chrome has a 67% share of the world market. In the US, Chrome leads with a 61% share, followed by Safari with 17% and Edge with 12%, followed by StatCounter numbers.

