Perion expands its publisher technology offering by acquiring Vidazoo, an innovative video monetization platform





Tel Aviv, Israel, New York-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Digital Ad Search, Social Media, Display, and video / CTV Today, Both Advertisers and Publishers Deliver Impactful Content and Ads to Consumers Announced the acquisition of Vidazoo, a leading video technology company that enables it. Perion has acquired Vidazoo for a total of $ 93.5 million. It consists of $ 35 million in cash at the time of closing and up to $ 58.5 million in performance income if certain EBITDA-based targets are met.

Vidazoo’s financial highlights and outlook

2020 results

2021 outlook

YOY growth rate

Revenue

$ 31.9 million

$ 45 million

41%

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4.3 million

$ 8 million

86%

Founded in 2014 by Daniel Slivkin, Gal Dagan and Roman Svichar, and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Vidazoo is a highly differentiated video monetization that enables digital publishers to generate new incremental revenue through their own video product set. The platform.

Doron Gerstel, CEO of Perions, says the video advertising market is huge, but very concentrated in the largest publishers and broadcasters. Just as the Shopifys platform allows thousands of stores to compete with Amazon and Walmart, Vidazoo is a simple, scalable plug-and-play video solution that helps hundreds of video-hungry publishers. increase. Combining a high-impact video suite with Vidazoos’ proprietary online video player (OVP), it provides an end-to-end video solution, eliminates all existing intermediate features, and is simple, directly between advertisers and publishers. , Build a transparent relationship.

Vidazoos’ video monetization solution is differentiated by three unique features:

An advertising server integrated with its own online video player (OVP). This allows publishers and brands to upload, manage and stream video content. Vidazoos OVP is certified on major advertising platforms and is compatible with all devices and video formats. Vidazoo OVP integrates with its own ad server to ensure a consistent user experience by reducing latency and error, and increasing inherent power and efficiency. Sophisticated Yield Management Platform (YMP) automatically optimizes and prioritizes publisher direct campaign and open marketplace demand based on specific KPIs and integrates into Perions Intelligent Hub (iHub) Is expected. Rich video content and advertising marketplace connecting to multiple content providers and over 20 programmatic platforms. Pelion expands this market with its existing buy-side relationship.

Daniel Slivkin, CEO of Vidazoo, commented: We are pleased to join the Perion family and drive the continued growth and vision of Vidazoo Video Monetization Technology on all screens. Through Perions HUB, you get direct access to the high-impact video campaigns that premium publishers are looking for. Pelion is an ideal growth partner and multiplier of opportunity in all aspects of current and future business.

Raymond James was a financial adviser to Perion.

Transaction terms

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Perion acquired all of Vidazoo’s shares in cash of $ 35 million at the time of closing, with a maximum of $ 58.5 million in earnings by 2023. A base metric that will be paid in full if Vidazoo generates a total adjusted EBITDA of $ 32.4 million by the end of 2023. If Vidazoo meets all its performance goals by 2023, the total maximum consideration will be $ 93.5 million.

Outlook

Perion has created guidance to explain the expected contributions of the acquisition of Vidazoo. This is expected to increase revenue soon.

($ M)

2021 Guidance

Previous

2021 Guidance

revision

Year-on-year

Growth% *

2022 Guidance

Previous

2022 Guidance

revision

Year-on-year

Growth% *

Revenue

$ 415 to $ 430

$ 430 to $ 445

33%

$ 490 to $ 520

$ 545 to $ 575

29%

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 50- $ 51

$ 52 to $ 53

60%

$ 59- $ 62

$ 68- $ 72

33%

From EBITDA to REVEx-TAC

30% *

30% *

30% *

31% *

* Guidance midpoint

Conference call

Perion’s management will host a ZOOM conference call today at 8:30 am EST to discuss acquisition details and strategic suitability. Join the call using the following zoom links.

https://incommconferencing.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mipFyEiNRguVvDzDaoEDSg

You can also use the following dial-in numbers:

877-407-0626 or 201-689-7835

About Perion Network Ltd. Perion is a global technology company that provides strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently capture and persuade users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive TVs and iCTVs. is. Perion does this through its Synchronized Digital Branding feature, which focuses on high-impact creatives. Monetization of content; a brand search network affiliated with Microsoft Bing. Social media management that coordinates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification puts Perion in a position for growth as budgets shift between categories.

Non-GAAP Index Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Pre-Amortized Profit (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are acquisition-related items consisting of equity-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. Defined as operating income excluding. In certain accounting entries under acquisition-related costs, gains and losses, and business combination accounting rules that are recognized for changes in the fair value of contingent consideration contracts, the fair value of the legal performance obligations associated with the acquired entity’s income contract. Must be recognized based on. Date of acquisition. The purpose of such adjustments is to show our performance excluding non-cash costs and other items that management considers to be outside the scope of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are one of the key factors that management uses to plan and forecast future periods. In addition, non-GAAP measures are used regularly within the company to understand, manage, evaluate and make management decisions about our business and are consistently comparable to the ongoing performance of our business. I believe it will be useful to investors as a good indicator. However, our non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered alone or as a replacement for equivalent GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accurate predictions and predictions of some of the information excluded from these predicted measurements are highly variable and difficult, and because some of the excluded information is inaccessible or inaccessible. It is not possible to quantify the specific amount required. Presentation without injustice. Therefore, it does not include forward-looking adjustments to non-GAAP financial measures. Adjustments between GAAP and non-GAAP past financial measures are included in Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Adjustments between GAAP and non-GAAP past financial measures are included in Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements in the sense of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Perion’s business, financial position and results of operations. Words should believe, expect, intend, plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Perion’s current views, assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Due to many factors, Perion’s actual results, performance, or outcomes may differ significantly from future outcomes, performances, or outcomes that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or financial information. It may be different. Risks associated with the integration of the companies and businesses we acquire, including the expected benefits of the companies and businesses we have acquired and may acquire in the future, including Vidazoo, employee retention and customer acceptance. Recognize. The risk that such transactions distract management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the business or otherwise disrupt the implementation of those businesses, potential lawsuits associated with such transactions, and of Pelion’s. General risks associated with the business (including drastic and frequent changes) Markets in which the business operates and general economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressure, markets for new products Acceptance in, failure to meet efficiency and cost reduction goals, changes in business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties can affect Perion and its performance, as described in Perion’s occasional report to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This includes Form 20-F’s annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020. Perion undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211003005061/en/Perion-Expands-Publisher-Technology-Offering-by-Acquiring-Vidazoo-%25E2%2580%2593-Innovative-Video-Monetization-Platform The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos