



Final Fantasy is one of the best-selling video games in the world. This Japanese role-playing game series has entertained people for over 34 years and has continued to be a commercial success in the video game industry. Developed and published by Square Enix, Final Fantasy is considered to be the fantastic game produced by this Japanese video game holding company. Parallel to the marketing success of this video game, slingo games have been developed to entertain Final Fantasy fans. These players can check out SammyBingo’s list of slingo players to help them find the most unique slingo variants. To dive into the atmosphere full of fun and excitement, here are the best slingo games for Final Fantasy fans.

Slingo Advance

If you are among those who dream of exploring outer space, then Slingo Advance is the best game for you. This galaxy themed game will show you to discover the secret of outer space through its amazing graphics and animations. Although Slingo Advance has a retro style model, this game can be said to be unbeatable in terms of design and prizes that you can win. When you become an astronaut on your mission, you must match the numbers from the row below the grid with those in the columns above. If chance is on your side and you are able to match more numbers, a star will appear for each match combined with different winnings.

Slingo Starburst

Inspired by the popular slot designed by NetEnt, Slingo Starburst is a game worth playing. As this variation of slingo is taken from this space-themed slot, the outer space mood is sure to await players. The design and graphics are amazing as colorful icons decorate the game. Aside from matching numbers from the row, your main task in Slingo Starburst is to get to the so-called Wild Respins allowing you to achieve a series of matches. Beautiful gem symbols are also worth finding because they can give you an instant cash prize. By achieving 3 or more slingo, you can unlock the bonus token “Win Spin” which means more chances to boost more winnings.

Slingo XXXtreme

Become an extreme player and enjoy the beauty of outer space with an exceptional Slingo XXXtreme. In the intergalactic space, you must bring unusual weapons; flames. With this popular game, your important duty is to shoot the flaming balls and shoot the hole reel by marking the numbers from the 5×5 grid. Obviously, rewards are waiting for you once you arrive to accomplish your task. Also try to play prizes up to 1000 times your bet during your journey in the galaxy. This unique version of slingo not only guarantees more exciting actions but also the winnings you will unlock can be higher. One thing is for sure, Final Fantasy Slingo XXXtreme players will appreciate.

Lightning Slingo

Slingo Lightning is an improved model of slingo packed with more attractive icons and animations. This game is the latest version of slingo in which the best game experience is guaranteed. Similar to every Slingo game, players have to make amazing matches and numbers from a 5×5 grid in order to win. Being a new version, the game only uses 50 bingo balls that are different from the traditional version which has 75 balls. The graphics and animations are amazing which makes this advanced Slingo genre even more attractive. With Slingo Lightning, enjoy a lot of fun this game provides by trying to collect more and more winnings.

conclusion

Slingo is a mixture of slot and bingo, two powerful games in the online gaming industry. Therefore, it is not surprising that this game-hybrid entices players. As with Final Fantasy fans, they have a huge choice in terms of slingo models that are usually combined for more gain. The world’s most successful Final Fantasy game is similar to Slingo in terms of the fun and excitement it can provide for any player.

