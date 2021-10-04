Facebook is down with Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus VR





Just as Facebook’s Antigone Davis lived in CNBC defending the company with whistleblower accusations, processing survey data suggesting that Instagram is harmful to teens suddenly brings the entire company’s service network offline. became. Andy Stone, Facebook’s communications executive, knew on Twitter that some people had problems accessing apps and products. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by trying to restore the normal condition as soon as possible.

A peek at the Down Detector (or Twitter feed) reveals that the problem is widespread. I’m not sure exactly why many people don’t have access to the platform, but DNS records show that, like last week’s outage of Slack, the problem is clearly DNS (always DNS). Dane Knecht, Senior Vice President of Cloudflare, said Facebook’s Border Gateway Protocol Route BGP helps networks choose the best path to deliver Internet traffic.

I knew that some people had problems accessing the Facebook app. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by trying to restore the normal condition as soon as possible.

Facebook App (@facebookapp) October 4, 2021

Instagram.com is blinking a 5xx server error message, but the Facebook site is just telling us that something went wrong. This issue also seems to be affecting Oculus, the virtual reality division. Users can load games they have already installed and the browser will work, but social features and new game installations will not work. The outage is thorough enough to affect Workplace from Facebook customers and Facebook’s internal sites.

Facebook hasn’t said anything yet about what’s causing the problem and when these sites, including Messenger and WhatsApp, will come back up, but I’ll update this article when it’s available. We will inform you of the details.

