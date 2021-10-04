FCC filing shows that Dyson is preparing for the next Rumba rival





This may be Dyson’s next cleaning robot.

Dyson, a British vacuum cleaner, doesn’t want to be left in the dust when it comes to robot vacuums. The current robovac Dyson 360 Eye is currently out of stock in the United States. However, recent FCC filings show that the company is working on potential new products to meet the demand for mechanical housekeepers.

Dyson’s potential “360 Hyperdimium” unit.

Discovered by The Verge today and entitled “Dyson 360 VISNAV”, the Dysons FCC filing shows an impressive blue product under the Dyson 360 Hyperdymium brand. According to Dyson, hyperdimium is a unique motor technology that can operate at speeds of up to 125,000 revolutions per minute. Dyson also says the technology allows it to make lightweight vacuum cleaners. The 360 ​​part suggests that the robot follows the 360 ​​Eyes rolling brush steps by incorporating a 360 degree visual system. There is a small camera on the top of the 360 ​​Eye and a sensor on the side.

Dyson’s next Roboback will probably have 360 ​​degree vision.

FCC filing robots appear to be built to stay much closer to the ground than the 360 ​​Eye. This allows the device to fit in a tight space, such as under a sofa. As The Verge points out, this device is different from the 360 ​​Eye and the recently launched 360 Heurist. These are tall and slim for navigating narrow corners and furniture. The submitted photo also shows a light ring that can help clean up the robot at night.

Expansion / potential charge-based design.

The FCC’s filings were submitted because the Dyson 360 Eye, which the company announced as its first robot vacuum in 2014, was listed as “out of stock” on its US website. Dyson released the 360 ​​Eye Heurist robot vacuum last year, but not in the United States. Therefore, these FCC declarations may represent Dyson’s second US attempt to tackle something like Roomba.

Last month, Roomba maker iRobot announced the Roomba j7 + robot vacuum with the ability to patrol pet droppings.

As with any FCC filing, there is no guarantee that this product will be found in the United States or the United States.

List image by Dyson

