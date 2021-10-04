Google test feature that helps users click from websites to competitors





Google announced that it is experimenting with a new feature that allows users to see search results on a web page without returning to the search results. The goal is to allow users to compare search results and quickly click from a web page to easily access competing web pages.

A new Google feature is side panel search, one of two experiments that persists Google’s Search Results Page (SERP).

If something is present longer than usual or is usually expected, it is said to be persistent.

In both experiments, Google is migrating to a more persistent style of search experience that allows users to view and access search results pages longer, even when they’re viewing a web page. is showing.

Experimental side-panel search results make it easy for searchers to navigate from a web page to a competitor’s web page.

Two New Google Search Experiments Two Search Experiments Announced: Journeys Side Panel Search

Google Journey

The first experiment is called a journey. This feature collects past searches on related topics and groups them. This feature is similar to the historical archive of past searches, but it is grouped by topic so you can easily find specific searches related to the topic.

The goal is to make it easy for Google users to use Google to research topics.

Google describes this feature as a way to cluster web pages.

“If you’re investigating your trip to Yosemite for the past few weeks, Journeys will cluster all the pages you visit in connection with Yosemite so you can easily view your browsing history without sifting.

Related search suggestions are also displayed so you can continue planning your trip on the fly. “

Chrome Journeys data is information that is not returned to Google but is stored locally.

Google says it may consider extending it in future versions so that the journey can be accessed between different devices.

Screenshot of Google Chrome Journeys

Google side panel search

The second feature is a three-step process that starts with a regular Google search and then clicks on the website.

The third part is the side panel that opens to the left, showing the search results that the user navigated a while ago.

From the side panel of the Chrome browser, users can scroll up and down the search results while visiting the website.

If the user finds another search result that is more appealing, they can click from the sidebar to quickly navigate to the website that was previously navigated from the search.

A frictionless way to get back to Google search

Experimental side panel search results eliminate the need to click the back button to return to Google search results.

Side-panel search allows users to easily compare the pages they are viewing to other pages in the search results and move back and forth between them.

Google side panel for persistent search results

Google describes the new feature to help users compare search pages.

“We’re experimenting with a new side panel in the Chrome OS Dev channel so that you can easily compare search results in Chrome and quickly find what you’re looking for. This allows you to view pages and search results in. simultaneous.

This allows you to view the page directly in the main browser window without having to move back and forth or lose search results. The goal of this experiment is to investigate how Chrome can help users easily compare results … “

Side panel search screenshots Screenshots of regular search results

Below is a screenshot of a normal search result that selects the web page that the user will visit.

How Persistent Side Panel Search Works

Below is a screenshot showing that a user has visited a web page. For Google’s persistent search, the Google “G” logo helps activate side panel search results.

Side panel search results screenshot

The side panel search results look like this: As you can see, the website is on the right and Google’s persistent search results are on the left.

When and where are the new features?

Journeys is rolling out an version of Chrome called Canary.

The side panel search is expanded to the Chrome OS Dev channel.

The announcement means that when deployed on more OS platforms, it will be search engine independent and will work with the user’s default search engine.

Persistent Google search results

Persistent searches change the way users traditionally interact with searches. Instead of leaving Google’s Search Engine Results Page (SERP) after clicking on a website, Google search results are either left accessible in the side panel or grouped by topic in the Journey panel.

Side-panel search is good news for sites ranked first and below, and can help spread search traffic.

This is a new experiment, and users are less likely to stay and explore the website because they may not have the data to understand how this affects the behavior of the user on the website. I don’t know if it is.

Allows users to explore the web and continue with previous tasks

