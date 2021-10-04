Leak reveals Lenovo’s plans to handheld Android games





MWC 2021 broke out a few months ago in the summer, but a new leak revealed a device that looks like Lenovo is trying to create its own Android-based portable gaming handheld.

Although Lenovo Legion Play was never officially announced, Liliputing’s Brad Linder recently discovered the source code hidden on the Lenovo Germany and Lenovo Japans MWC2021 press sites.

According to the leaked file, the Legion Plays description says:

Designed for AAA gaming, Lenovo Legion Play is the first Android cloud gaming console. The console allows users to play hundreds of cloud games, stream game libraries, and play mobile games. Equipped with 7 16: 9 FHD bezelless display, HDR 10, built-in controller, dual speakers, dual vibration and 7000mAh battery, it provides the best gaming experience. Our developer program is open to all game developers. Coming soon in some markets.

Compared to the new OLED Nintendo Switch, Legion Play has a similar 7-inch screen, but with a higher density of 1920 x 1080 resolution, but without the OLED switch, devices with more vibrant colors and controllers. Cannot be removed from the side of. .. Legion Play also features a button layout familiar to other gaming handhelds, with a device with two analog sticks, a cross key on the left, several face buttons on the right, and multiple shoulder buttons on the top. increase.

In the photo, LegionPlay looks like a slimmer and more compact version of ValvesSteam Deck, but instead of running a custom version of Linux, LegionPlay is based on Android. If true, this positions Legion Play as having a slightly different use case than Steam Deck. This is because Legion Play is a good place to play mobile games downloaded from the Google Play store instead of running AAA games locally on your device. Titles of emulated games and cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It’s currently unclear if Legion Play supports cellular connectivity or is limited to wifi only, but in either case I think Legion Play needs to be a bit cheaper than SteamDecks’ $ 400 starting price. .. The increasingly crowded market has clashed among Steam decks, all the different versions of Nintendo Switch, and other upcoming devices like Qualcomms.

In any case, it feels like Switch’s success and the high number of Steam deck reservations are opening the door to future Android or PC-based gaming handhelds. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be an official date or schedule for the release of Legion Plays. So I hope we can hear more by the end of the year.

Also, if one gaming handheld wasn’t enough, it seems that the Lenovo press site also had some files about a gaming phone with a rather weird concept called the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel H20 Edition. To prevent excessive heat from affecting device performance.

According to Lenovo’s explanation:

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel H2O Edition is the Legion Duel 2 water cooling concept. Adding an active Twin Turbo-Fan was already a bold move, but introducing water cooling into the phone dissipates heat and stabilizes the device in high-performance mode. Powered by the latest processors, this phone can stay cool and get the best performance available. We also made the most of other specs to make it a spectacular gaming phone. Comes with 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This product is still in the conceptual stage.

Liliputing seems to think that the concept is so wild that Lenovo can’t be real, but Lenovo is a gaming phone with dual cooling fans and side-mounted self-cams earlier this year. Has already been released, but to be honest, you shouldn’t be surprised. Lenovo’s water-cooled phones have arrived sometime (or earlier) next year.

