Clint Hooking says the Far Cry 2 villain was the Far Cry 1 hero





Far Cry 2 is one of the games that will continue to be a touchstone of some kind of FPS design even after 13 years. Ubisoft has scraped the rough edges, good and bad, and built a large-budget template that lasts up to Far Cry 6, but for some, Far Cry 2 is dangerous, inconsistent, and permanent. There was no improvement. Inconvenient world.

Jackal is one of the elements that Far Cry 2 emphasized and will be even more important in future sequels. A lasting presence, a player’s long-term goal that seems invisible at the start of the game, a pop-up character. Sometimes to remind him of what he is seeing. Jackal is a legendary weapons merchant and feared by everyone. The mission of the player character is to assassinate him.

A fan theory that has been knocked out for years is that the jackal is actually the original game and Far Cry: Instinct, the protagonist of Jack Carver. Now, thanks to Far Cry 2 director Clint Hooking, it’s no longer a theory.

“Jackal should actually be the original Far Cry Jack Carver,” Hocking told IGN in an interview. “The original Far Cry Kosjack Carver was this kind of sly man, like a smuggler. It’s a scammer like Gun Runner who gets to this island on this island of Dr. Morrow’s madness.” Explained Hooking.Like whatever he saw on this island, ten years later or something […] Here he upgraded the smuggling game a bit and got involved in this conflict, but he also experienced a lot and saw a lot of mess. “

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Hooking describes the character’s role in the game and how this archetype is used in the series: […] He’s not really a gameplay feature, it’s just a motive. Looking back, we should have been able to bring the story to the world and some of its features to the world. It was completely new. We were doing our best, but we didn’t have the other benchmarks needed to get to a place where he felt more presence and more ubiquitous in the world. “

The game itself doesn’t provide solid evidence that the jackal is a jackal bar, but Dataminer states that the texture files associated with the character model are labeled “jack carver.”

This is a slight blow to my favorite fan theory about jackals. He’s a Far Cry 2 player character and no one else can see him, but conceptually we have to admit that it’s a great idea in a full game. they. It’s often said that it’s rare to take a tiny protagonist to the equivalent of a small genocide and show its effect: what Far Cry’s event made its “hero” hostile. A great hook for hanging people, even if it’s just a hint in the final product.

I don’t care about Far Cry games, but probably because of something like this, 2 remains the last entry that felt like a game with new ideas. And I don’t know if just building your world around Gasfling will tempt me.

