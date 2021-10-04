Nintendo looks at Samus’s ass and tweets a photo of the Snake Super Smash Bros.





I don’t know what to say, so let me just start with the facts. Nintendo tweeted a weekend image of Metal Gear Snake watching Samus Aran from Metroid’s ass through his French office. After a few hours, I deleted the tweet. Now we are left to pick up the pieces.

The tweet, a screenshot of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, was uploaded on Sunday at 1:00 pm and was quietly deleted a few hours later, with no further comments.

The screenshots were harmless enough, but in that horny Nintendo France added an eye emoji and soon it began to take off. Was the eye supposed to represent the snake’s first-person view? Did they just give Nintendo France a Jim From The Office style side eye to their fans? Was it an attempt to promote Samus prior to the release of Metroid Dread this week? Nod to smash fans desperately waiting for the final DLC fighter in the game?

Whatever the intention of the cosmic brain behind the tweet, it gives the fan a horny green light, and the fan immediately begins to make memes and shares other images of Nintendo’s ass like the Breath of the Wild Zelda. I started to do it. Nintendo France tried to put the lock back in the Pandoras Box, but it was too late.

Nintendo did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

There are several other layers in this strange internet moment, which makes it even more fascinating. For one, despite the peep here, Snake himself is famous for having a great ass, which became rudely nervous at Smash Brothers Ultimate. Second, while Nintendo is known for creating family-friendly content, the online fan base is full of artists and writers who create sexy variations of canon. Nintendo may also intervene, such as when Nintendo took eight years to ban hentai-inspired peach fan games.

Perhaps Snake Samus’s tweet was one of the enthusiastic social media managers trying to get into the fun. I thought someone at Nintendo was obviously too cheeky.

