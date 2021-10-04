Google Pixel 6 is properly promoted and leaked extensively





Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be fully announced shortly and are likely to be October 19th. And with the proper launch of smartphone ads on YouTube and TV, Google is clearly preparing for launch.

Google Japan posted the video below, showing off the Pixel 6 and saying it’s coming soon. This ad doesn’t really show anything new, but the fact that Google is promoting the phone suggests that it will land soon.

The Google Pixel 6 range isn’t just being promoted in Japan as we’ve found similar TV ads in the UK, but this is a bit more specific as the Pixel 6 says “come this fall” (ie anytime). From now until the end of November). This is a time frame I’ve heard from Google earlier, so again, it’s not new.

In addition to the official information on Pixel 6, there is also an information leak from Weibo (Chinese social network) “Panda is bald”.

They have a flat 6.4-inch FHD + AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate on the Google Pixel 6, a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP front camera, a 4,616mAh battery, up to 8GB of RAM, and Up to 256GB of storage.

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, has a curved 6.71-inch QHD + AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the same rear camera as the standard model, but with the addition of a 48MP telescopic snapper with 4x optical zoom and a 5,000mAh battery. I am. Up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In addition, the Tensor chipset, which is known to power both phones, has two high-power cores clocked at 2.8GHz, two cores operating at 2.25GHz, and four clocked at 1.8GHz. It has a power saving core and the performance is clearly Snapdragon 870. This is a high-end chipset, but it’s not the best chipset available for Android phones.

All the details of this leak have been leaked before and are not new. Also, in most cases, there is no objection to this. Therefore, it is quite possible that these details are accurate. But until the phones are official, we still bring them with a little salt.

One of the Google Pixel 6 smartphones on display (image credit: Future) Analysis: Announcement without announcement

The scope of the Pixel 6 hasn’t been fully announced yet, but Google made a strange decision to reveal many aspects of the phone long before the full announcement. So why does the above ad include a complete image of Pixel 6?

Meanwhile, the leak filled most of the gap. It’s not uncommon for a well-known phone to leak before it goes on sale, but at least with regular announcements, it’s unclear if what you’ve heard in advance is correct. However, many of the details here come from Google itself, so don’t expect a lot of surprises on October 19th (or every time the Pixel 6 series comes out).

Perhaps the biggest remaining issue is the price of these phones. Although there are price leaks, prices in the US, UK and Australia are not mentioned. Hopefully Google will be able to resist revealing it for a little longer, so there will still be something worth adjusting at the unveiling.

Via Slash Gear and Notebook Check

