Death Stranding PS5 Free Trial Does Not Stop Countdown

Over the weekend, Sony launched several new game trials to allow PS5 owners to try out specific games before actually buying them. It sounded great, but the player quickly discovered the problem. The trial period is limited, and the clock will start ticking as soon as you click Download.

It’s not yet clear how popular or long-term these new game trials will be, but Sony is currently offering them to both Death Stranding: Directors Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure in the UK and Canada. increase. According to a recent email sent to PS5 owners at these locations, the free game trial period is 6 hours and 5 hours, respectively, and will be available until October 28th.

Timed demos are not new. Developers may want to give players access to the entire game for a limited amount of time instead of creating a specific game to try. However, these demos usually only count the time you actually play. This is not the case with these new Sony exams.

Pressing download will give you limited time to play the game, whether you play the game or not, and read Sony’s email to announce them. In other words, Sony hasn’t hidden this weird warning, but it’s still counterintuitive and has surprised many players.

Before going to bed, I started downloading the Sackboy: A Big Adventure trial so that I and my son can play the game in the morning. Richard Breslin of GameByte writes. When I woke up, I checked to see if the game was completely downloaded. Thankfully it was. Unfortunately, I couldn’t access the game.

If Sony starts the countdown shortly after the game is fully downloaded, that’s one thing (frankly still weird). It’s even stranger to start it in the middle of it. Death Stranding: Directors Cut is 69GB. Wired PS5 takes a considerable amount of time to download. If you rely on Wi-Fi or live in a location with slow internet speeds, it can take several hours.

Game demos were more common in the PS3 and Xbox 360 era, but have revived slightly in recent years, but are still far from standard and can be replaced by weekend beta testing or GamePass. It has been completely abolished by services such as. .. The Sonys PS Now library is far behind Microsoft’s hit service, so the trial version of the game may not have these tight restrictions, but for the time being, it’s a smart way to fill that gap.

