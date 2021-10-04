Ubisoft reveals the secret past of Far Cry 2 villains





Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Far Cry games appear to exist in the same universe, based on the Hark-like characters that appear in multiple games and references to past events with older titles. Ubisoft continues to officially connect the game with regular characters, but fans have their own informal about certain Far Cry 2 bad guys and the possibility that he’s actually the original Far Cry character. I had a theory. Well, Ubisoft has confirmed that Jackal is a Jack Carver.

Released in 2008, Far Cry 2 plays as a random merchant sent to an unnamed African country, simply killing the infamous weapons merchant known as Jackal. Things don’t go as planned as they catch malaria, hide Jackal, and are forced to work with various opposing factions while searching for Jackal to deal with the illness. Overall, it’s a good game. (This isn’t my favorite Far Cry entry, it’s like a FC3 guy, but it’s appealing.)

However, the game doesn’t know who Jackal is, but fans basically have a solid theory since 2008. They believe that the original Far Cry game and its extension, Jack Carver, is actually … a Far Cry jackal 2! * Dramatic music *

The savage may have ridiculed this theory, but this time it turns out that the fans understood it correctly. In an interview with the creative director of IGN Far Cry 2s, Clint Hocking confirmed that fan theory was right.

Hooking told IGN that the original Far Cry Jack Carver was this sly, smuggler, and gun-carrying scammer.The idea is [the Jackal] He’s the only one 10 years or something after seeing whatever he saw on this island [during the events of Far Cry].. Maybe it was drug-induced, maybe its post-traumatic stress disorder, or maybe it’s true. But the idea is that ten years later he upgraded his smuggling game and was involved in this conflict.

Image: Ubisoft

Prior to this candid confirmation, fans had some different evidence that they believed they proved their theory. Both the malicious jackal and the carver have similar backgrounds, both smuggling guns and belonging to the civilian employee. More obvious evidence can be found in the Far Cry 2s file. The jackal texture is actually called the jack carver. But again, it could have been a data minor placeholder name or an Easter egg. Now, with the confirmation of hooking, fans can rest this mystery and work on other things.

For example, as seen in New Dawn, people are still trying to understand how nuclear weapons disappeared in the Far Cry world and began the entire war, but Far Cry 6 still seems to ignore it. is. The simple answer is what the developer said. The games are connected, but those connections are loose and should not be taken very seriously.

But that explanation isn’t enough for some avid Far Cry fanatics, and I think they’ll continue to work on the theory that connects everything until the actual nuclear war or Ubisoft developers confirm that everything is true. .. They may also want to take some time to explain where all the Trigens went.

