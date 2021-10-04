Google: Google’s latest “experiment” in Chrome will make your search better for you





Google Chrome is the most popular internet browser in the world. Technology giants continue to add new features to give users something new from time to time. The latest feature set enhances your search experience. According to the company’s blog post, Google is launching a new experiment with the goal of making it easier to navigate, explore, and track what you find on the web.

A new feature called Journey

For those who travel a lot and want to find restaurants, places to visit, etc., Journeys is Google’s latest feature. You’ve already started researching topics and visited multiple sites along the way for days or weeks, but you may have found useful information that you would like to revisit. However, you may not actually be looking for the same thing, and you may visit other websites to read or shop. In a blog post, Google said he went back to one of the useful nuggets to continue exploring specific topics and experimenting with a new feature called the journey to evaluate the completed research. For example, if you’re searching for a trip to a hill or beach, Journeys clusters all the pages you visit in connection with that particular search, so you can easily view them without sifting through your browsing. history. Google also explains that you’ll see relevant search suggestions so you can continue planning your trip on the fly. The user has the option to turn off the journey at any time. Google also found in a Journeys experiment that only history on the device was grouped and nothing was stored in the Google account. Based on user feedback and interests, future versions may offer the ability to access Chrome’s journey through multiple devices (like bookmarks and passwords). Google has been added to the blog post. Google is rolling out the journey ly with Chrome Canary on the desktop, saying, “We’re looking forward to feedback and can continue to improve before it’s widely rolled out. For beginners, Chrome Canary is the” raw “version of Chrome. .. A browser for those who want to try out new features. The Stable version is user-friendly and has no bugs compared to Canary, where you may encounter some features.

