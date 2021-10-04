Facebook has asked court to file FTC proceedings over Instagram and WhatsApp purchasesExBulletin





Facebook called on a federal judge on Monday to dismiss the FTC’s proceedings alleging that it purchased Instagram and WhatsApp to curb competition in the social networking market.Chess Knot / Getty Images Hide Captions

Switch captions Chesnot / Getty Images

Chess Knot / Getty Images

Facebook has again called on federal courts to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust proceedings in its latest chapter in a confrontation with Washington critics, alleging that the company has shattered its rivals.

“The proceedings have no legal or factual support. This is as true as it used to be,” Facebook said in a document filed in the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday.

When FTC first sued social media giants in December, bought emerging rivals Instagram and WhatsApp to stop competition, seduced other up-and-coming companies with access to platforms and data, and succeeded Enough to be a threat that has been accused of blocking them. The agency says Facebook should be forced to sell or spin off those apps.

However, the judge dismissed the regulatory complaint this summer, saying the authorities couldn’t prove that Facebook had a monopoly on social networking. However, the judge gave the FTC 30 days to file a complaint by submitting more evidence.

As a result, the FTC made another move in August, strengthening its claim with data showing that Facebook is “the dominant and largest personal social networking service in the United States since at least 2011.”

Facebook claims to be facing a lot of competition with TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Apple’s iMessage and more. The FTC claims that these companies do not fall into the same category that offers “personal social networking.”

FTC’s complaint cites figures from research firm Comscore, with Facebook’s share of the time spent by US users of social networking apps exceeding 80% since 2012, with monthly user shares on Snapchat, MeWe, and MySpace. It far exceeds the rivals such as. ..

Facebook said in a dismissal motion that the FTC could not yet show that the company had monopoly power. Regulators have blamed cherry-picking data, saying the numbers quoted do not really indicate Facebook’s share of the FTC-defined market.

A Facebook spokesman said in a statement: “FTC’s fixed complaints can’t fix the flaws in the first attempt and should follow the same fate. FTC’s fictional market ignores the reality of competition. Facebook has TikTok, iMessage, Twitter, Snapchat and We’re fiercely competing, helping LinkedIn, YouTube, and countless other people share, connect, communicate, or just have fun. FTC doesn’t believe Facebook has the exclusive power. Hmm. Because there is no such power. We are continually innovating and improving our products and services to save people’s time. Please note that we must. “

Facebook also asked the judge to consider whether the new FTC chair, Lina Khan, would need to withdraw from the case. Kahn was a frank critic of big tech companies, including Facebook. She “came to the FTC, which had already decided that Facebook violated antitrust laws and had an” ax “to the company,” Facebook claimed in its submission. It petitioned the FTC to evade Khan, but authorities rejected the petition.

Editor’s Note: Facebook is one of NPR’s financial backers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/04/1043093307/facebook-asks-dismiss-ftc-complaint-instagram-whatsapp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos