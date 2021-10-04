Netflix launches play something for android users





Netflix officially offers shuffle functionality to Android mobile users.

The company initially began testing the Play Something feature in April, but today officially released the feature on Android. Tools that allow Netflix to choose what to watch are now available on TV and Android mobile devices, but are not yet supported on iOS. Netflix said it will start testing the shuffle feature on iOS in the coming months.

Separately, Netflix will also launch the Fast Laughs feature, which was rolled out earlier this year on iOS for Android mobile devices, in some markets such as the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Malaysia, Philippines and the United Kingdom. This tool works like a highlight reel for funny clips in series and movies. It’s a bit like TikTok, but especially for Netflix fans.

Finally, Netflix announced on Monday that it will introduce the Downloads for You tool to iOS next month. Originally released earlier this year on Android, the opt-in feature automatically downloads what you watch offline based on your viewing history. For example, if you’re planning a trip and don’t want to forget to download content for offline viewing before your trip, it’s a great feature that you can switch on.

On the other hand, the Play Something button released today on Android is located on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen of the mobile device or about line 17 of the home page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/4/22708664/netflix-play-something-android The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos